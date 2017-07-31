India Rice Milling Market: Industry Analysis, Future Growth and Forecast to 2022

India Rice Milling Market, By Equipment By Capacity and Region - Forecast 2016-2022

Key Players: Buhler Group, G.G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The objective of a rice milling system is to remove the husk and the bran layers from paddy rice to produce whole white rice that are sufficiently milled, free of impurities. The increased investment in R&D and innovation has made the rice milling market flourish in the country. The India rice milling market is anticipated to witness the growing market due to changing scenario of Indian agriculture and especially agro-based processing industries.

The market is highly driven by the healthy economic indicators in India such as increased disposable income of average household in the country. This has led to increased demand of clean and packaged rice, wheat and other grains. The processing companies in order to cater to the need of the people demand more of such machineries and thus the market has expanded over the years. However huge initial costs, crop failure and lack of warehouses acts as a restraint.

Key Players of India Rice Milling Market:

• Buhler Group

• G.G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

• Satake Corporation

• Savco Sales Pvt Ltd.

• G.S International

• Fowler Westrup

• Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd.

• Perfect Equipments

• Patker Engineers

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis show that the market of India Rice Milling market is estimated to grow at 3.51% CAGR during 2016-2022. East India is expected to lead the market with the largest market share, West Bengal has been the largest rice producing state in the country. The state of West Bengal accounts for growing both domestic and international grades of rice and a fat share is exported to the international markets. States such as Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha account mostly for domestic consumption and the variety also differs across boundaries. The East India rice milling market is expected to reach market size of USD 153.4 million by the end of 2022. It is projected to grow at 3.97% CAGR.

Brief TOC:

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

1.4 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers, Restraints and Trends of India Rice Milling Market

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Increased investment in technology upgradation and modernization of rice mills in India

3.2.2 Government supportive policies and schemes

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 Huge initial investment

3.3.2 Crop Failure

3.3.3 Lack of storage and warehousing infrastructure

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Changing consumer preferences

Continue…

Target Audience:

• Organizations

• Manufacturer

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

