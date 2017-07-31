Global Dental Services 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Dental Services Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

This report studies the global Dental Services market, analyzes and researches the Dental Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Coast Dental Services

Pacific Dental Services

Mydentist

Q & M Dental

Abano Healthcare Group

Apollo White Dental

Aspen Dental

Smile Brands

Brighton Dental Group

BPI Dental

IMI Clinic

1300 Smiles

Healthway Medical

Highland Dental Care

Parkway Health

St. Claire Perio

St. Helena Dental Group

Sun Lakes Dental

Burlingame Dentistry

Oasis Dental Care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Dental Services can be split into

Implants

Wisdom Tooth Extraction

Whitening

Dental Examination

Other

Market segment by Application, Dental Services can be split into

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other

Table of Contents

Global Dental Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Dental Services

1.1 Dental Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Dental Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Dental Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Dental Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Implants

1.3.2 Wisdom Tooth Extraction

1.3.3 Whitening

1.3.4 Dental Examination

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Dental Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Hospitals

1.4.2 Dental Clinics

1.4.3 Other

2 Global Dental Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Dental Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Coast Dental Services

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Pacific Dental Services

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Mydentist

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Q & M Dental

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Abano Healthcare Group

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Apollo White Dental

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Aspen Dental

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Smile Brands

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Brighton Dental Group

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 BPI Dental

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Dental Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 IMI Clinic

3.12 1300 Smiles

3.13 Healthway Medical

3.14 Highland Dental Care

3.15 Parkway Health

3.16 St. Claire Perio

3.17 St. Helena Dental Group

3.18 Sun Lakes Dental

3.19 Burlingame Dentistry

3.20 Oasis Dental Care

4 Global Dental Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Dental Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Dental Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Dental Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Dental Services

