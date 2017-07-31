Czech Armed Forces acquire Saab RBS 70 NG VSHORAD
With current threats now including conventional and unconventional platforms such as commercially available UAVs, SMi Group’s Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will feature crucial briefings led by the Czech Armed Forces on all aspects of their air and air missile defence platforms and systems.
As the Czech Republic continues to lead with their enhanced air and missile defence capabilities, five crucial presentations at the conference will showcase the nation's latest advances in technology and detailed insights into the latest military requirements, including two keynote addresses from the Czech Armed Forces.
Colonel Jaroslaw Ackermann, Chief of the Air Defence Branch, will explore the current risks and threats to the Czech Forces and will discuss strategies and collaboration opportunities with regional partners to defend local air space from incursion.
Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment, will present on how the armed forces are modernising their air defence capabilities for nationwide cover, including replacing their legacy systems such as the SA=10 by 2020-2022. He will also consider options for C-RAM to protect vital infrastructure and troops.
Other key speakers from the Czech Armed Forces include Colonel Milan Malik, Commander of the 26th Air Command, Control and Surveillance Regiment and Major Jaroslav Sekanina, SME GBAD of the Czech Air Force; and Lieutenant Colonel Jan Farlik, Department of Air Defence Systems, University of Defence.
The event programme will also include senior military briefings from the Polish Air Forces, Hungarian Army, Slovakian Air Force, US Army, French Air Force, US EUCOM and the Royal Netherlands Army; as well as key industry presentations from Weibel Scientific, MBDA, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
