LOBO Advanced Platform System - Product Launch

This is a fantastic product,lightweight, portable versatile and sturdy,the possibilities are endless the system will adapt to any situation regardless.Plays a major part in our maintenance activities.” — Richard Slater- Crown Holdings

The LOBO System can be assembled quickly, easily and safely in around, above desks or restricted access areas, without the need for tools, by your own in-house maintenance crew. This means out sourced scaffolding labour costs can be reduced without comprising safety. Areas, previously considered difficult to get to, can now be accessed with ease for maintenance and cleaning purposes.

In addition, the LOBO System is available 24 x 7 and so puts you in control of what and when you schedule your maintenance tasks.

The LOBO Contractor Kit 1 quickly flat packs into a small van for field based engineers.

It can be assembled to a maximum standing height of 2.75m/9ft and uses 1.2m/4ft LOBO deck boards as shown.

Wheels are optional, and with outriggers for stability, toe boards and a ladder the kit is complete and can quickly be assembled within 20 minutes. The LOBO Contractor Kit can be removed from the van and assembled into a trolley to facilitate easy site transportation before it is configured into a full system.



Safety : Steel modular components, rigid structure and extremely adjustable.

Assembly : Fast, no tools are required and the system flat packs for easy transportation

Multiuse: Reconfigured for different requirements.

Any Shape or Size : Can be made smaller or larger with the addition of kit.

Training: Certified competency training is available to ensure safe assembly and use.

The LOBO Systems 2 Minute Demonstration Video