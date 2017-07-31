Global Latex Mattresses 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Global Latex Mattresses market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

Summary

Global Latex Mattresses market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Pure LatexBliss

Astrabeds

Royal-Pedic Mattress

Simmons

Sleeping Organic

Sealy

Boyd Specialty Sleep

FloBeds

Comfort Solutions

Serta

King Koil

De Rucci bedroom Ltd.

Somnopro Group

Chinese Xleemon Group

Bella Sera Organics

Ikea

Sleeptek

Royal Pedic

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Latex Mattresses in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Artificial Latex Mattress

Natural Latex Mattresses

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Latex Mattresses for each application, including

Household

Commercial

Table of Contents

Global Latex Mattresses Market Research Report 2017

1 Latex Mattresses Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Latex Mattresses

1.2 Latex Mattresses Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Latex Mattresses Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Latex Mattresses Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Artificial Latex Mattress

1.2.4 Natural Latex Mattresses

1.3 Global Latex Mattresses Segment by Application

1.3.1 Latex Mattresses Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Latex Mattresses Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Latex Mattresses Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Latex Mattresses (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Latex Mattresses Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Latex Mattresses Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Pure LatexBliss

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Pure LatexBliss Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Astrabeds

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Astrabeds Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Royal-Pedic Mattress

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Royal-Pedic Mattress Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Simmons

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Simmons Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Sleeping Organic

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Sleeping Organic Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Sealy

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Sealy Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Boyd Specialty Sleep

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Boyd Specialty Sleep Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 FloBeds

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 FloBeds Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Comfort Solutions

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Comfort Solutions Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Serta

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Latex Mattresses Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Serta Latex Mattresses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 King Koil

7.12 De Rucci bedroom Ltd.

7.13 Somnopro Group

7.14 Chinese Xleemon Group

7.15 Bella Sera Organics

7.16 Ikea

7.17 Sleeptek

7.18 Royal Pedic

