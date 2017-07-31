BASCO Expands to New Shores in Western Australia and Thailand

Online Boat Auctions, The Way Forward Sell Your Boat Faster with Online Boat Auctions

Marine Online Auctions appoints BASCO to new territories after exceeding expectations

SENTOSA COVE, SINGAPORE, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BASCO, a trusted online boat auctions advisory and top independent boating consultancy based in Asia, expands to Western Australia and Thailand after a successful first six months.

Marine Auctions Pty Ltd appointed BASCO’s William Schick as their Western Australian agent on 31 July 2017 after increasing demand from potential sellers.

“William was appointed the agent for South East Asia six months ago and has obtained results well in excess of our expectations,” said Director of Marine Auctions Adrian Seiffert.

With the expansion, BASCO has appointed a Perth representative, Nigel Gribble, beginning 1 August 2017. Schick and Gribble will build the Western Australian team to meet with boat owners, potential buyers and sellers.

In addition, BASCO has appointed Martin Nicholls as the Thailand representative to cover Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket.

Based in Asia, BASCO was launched in April 2017 and already begun to transform the way luxury yachts are sold through online boat auctions that reach thousands of buyers and simplifies the sales process. By being independent, with no boat agencies, brands or inventory, the team of highly skilled marine-centric professionals is able to provide impartial advice that helps boat buyers, boat sellers and boat owners reduce risk and uncertainty of boat ownership in Asia.

“We are excited to expand our geographic presence and provide access to online marine auctions to a broader audience of boat owners.” said Schick.

About BASCO:

BASCO is reinventing how yachts and boats are bought, sold and maintained in Asia through online auctions, a technical services marketplace and an independent boat advisory service. By exploiting Internet technologies to challenge the status-quo, BASCO aims to reduce risk and uncertainty of boat ownership in Asia. Passionate about boats for over 30 years and with a string of marine industry awards, the management team is making buying and selling boats exciting again. BASCO is committed to connecting new and experienced boaters in Asia with reputable service providers, dealers, brokers, and advisers who can assist them with every boating requirement. To learn more, visit: https://basco.asia/ or connect on https://www.facebook.com/BASCO.ASIA/