La Paz, BCS and Los Cabos added to extensive yacht charter network

LA PAZ, BCS, MEXICO, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Day Yacht Charters, Inc., whose growth in the past 15 years has made it one of the most important yacht rental brokers in the world, today announces that two more important destinations have been added to its network of luxury yacht charter locations. These destinations are La Paz and Cabo San Lucas Day Yacht Charters, both in Baja California Sur, Mexico. Also, Day Yacht Charters has moved its headquarters and base of operations to La Paz, BCS Mexico.

The addition of these two new destinations virtually completes a circuit of Mexican Day Yacht Charters, Inc. locations in Mexico ranging all along the Pacific and Gulf coasts and on down to Cancun, the Riviera Maya and the island of Cozumel. Those are added to the other Caribbean and western Atlantic destinations like the Bahamas, the Grand Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico and Seattle yacht charters and boat rentals.

La Paz, the capital city of the state of Baja California Sur, is an important location for luxury yacht charters in that it has grown significantly in recent years, especially since famed American author John Steinbeck visited it and wrote about it in 1940. It has become a major destination for many celebrities of the entertainment and business world as well, some of whom have chosen it over Caribbean destinations like St. Bart’s. For instance, Oscar-winning film producer and director Steven Spielberg’s huge yacht often can be seen anchored in the Bay of La Paz and singer, Lady Gaga, has been seen shopping there. It is a privileged location sitting right on the bay from which it gets its name and, also, hard by the Gulf of California, better known as the Sea of Cortez. Los Cabos at the southern end of BCS also faces the Sea of Cortez. These two locations along with Cancun and the Riviera Maya are among the fastest-growing luxury vacation destinations in the world making them ideal for yacht charters.

Day Yacht Charters, Inc. has gained its unparalleled reputation because of the personalized service it offers its charter customers as well as its wide range of offerings in terms of rentals. Those interested can charter yachts of all sizes, with captain and crew or just captain for a day, several days, a week or more. Most importantly, the entire focus of Day Yacht Charters, Inc. is that its clients enjoy the most memorable experience possible aboard the most secure vessel chosen.

“We believe that there is nothing in the world that can match the experience of sailing aboard a comfortable and luxurious yacht,” says Esteban, founder and CEO of Day Yacht Charters, Inc. “And we aim to make that memorable experience as widely available as possible. In addition to the comfort provided on the yachts chartered, we offer such things as top notch chefs preparing true gastronomic delights and other such optional amenities.”

One such option that Day Yacht Charters, Inc. offers is a wedding package. Destination weddings, referred to in the industry as those taking place 50 miles or more from the home of the couple who will be exchanging vows, represent one of the fastest growing segments of the tourism industry. Chartering a yacht on which to conduct the ceremony, reception and, perhaps, even the honeymoon can provide for beautiful memories and an exceptional wedding photo album. The long years of experience of Day Yacht Charters, Inc. in providing wedding packages ensures that the couple and their wedding party will enjoy something really special. Esteban and his staff will make certain that all of the details, legal and otherwise, are properly handled.

Chartering a luxury yacht through Day Yacht Charters really is a relatively simple matter. The first thing, of course, is to choose a destination from the many that the company services. By visiting our website DayYachtCharters.com you can see the list of destinations along with pictures and video as well as of the some of the yachts available. Once you have made that choice the next is to determine the length of time for which you would like to charter the vessel. As mentioned, Day Yacht Charters, Inc. offers a wide range of options where this is concerned, from one day charters to those lasting a week or more. The prices for every option are clearly designated for your choice. In many cases, depending on the size of the party that will be occupying the yacht, a charter with all of the luxury amenities provided can prove less expensive than booking a luxury hotel room at the same destination.

Once you have made your choice and placed your deposit, Day Yacht Charters, Inc. will contact the yacht owners and operators at the chosen destination to make certain that all will be ready for your arrival. You will be met and taken aboard with the captain and/or crew providing you with a tour of the vessel and the amenities you have chosen to make certain that everything is in order. Final payment will have to have been arranged by the time of your arrival.

Then all you will have to do is to sit back in the comfort of the luxury yacht and get ready to enjoy an incredible experience, one that you will remember for all of your life.

Day Yacht Charters, Inc. can be contacted by phone at: +1 305 515-4735 Or by email at: info@DayYachtCharters.com

You also can initiate the process by following the instructions on our website.

We invite you to charter one of our beautiful, luxurious yachts at any of our destinations including our two new ones at La Paz or Los Cabos, BCS. We promise you will have the time of your life.



