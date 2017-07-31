California Citrus Giant Chooses LINKFRESH
CA based Citrus grower, Fillmore-Piru Citrus Association, has selected the LINKFRESH ERP software suite to manage its operations.VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VENTURA, CA, July 31, 2017 – LINKFRESH Inc., a leading provider of supply chain ERP solutions designed specifically for the fresh food industry, announced that CA based Citrus grower, Fillmore-Piru Citrus Association, has selected the LINKFRESH ERP software suite to manage its operations.
Based in Piru, CA, Fillmore-Piru Citrus Association has been packing, distributing and marketing oranges and lemons since 1897 under brands such as Belle of Piru and Mansion.
Talking about the project, Paul Travis, CFO for Fillmore-Piru Citrus Association, said, "After an extensive review and assessment of the potential ERP solutions for our business, we identified and selected LINKFRESH as they clearly demonstrated the best proven solution giving us the most complete functionality for our fresh produce business.”
Fillmore-Piru Citrus Association will deploy the LINKFRESH ERP software solution across its entire operations, providing a single, fully integrated solution to include Forecasting & Planning, Finance, Purchasing, Sales, Grading, and production.
“We are delighted to welcome Fillmore-Piru Citrus Association as our newest LINKFRESH customer” said LINKFRESH Founding Director, Rob Frost. “The deployment of LINKFRESH will provide Fillmore-Piru Citrus Association with a complete operational platform to improve and standardize processes and procedures across all areas of their business from growing operations to packing and warehouse management through to grower returns, logistics and full financial management.”
About LINKFRESH
LINKFRESH combines its expertise in information technology and the fresh food industry to meet the global demand for fresh, affordable and safe food in the most cost-effective way, enabling the food supply chain to grow and prosper responsibly. A reliable and proven ERP solution, LINKFRESH delivers produce-specific inventory control and traceability solutions across the whole food supply chain and helps balance supply and demand for the food supply chain in real-time.
LINKFRESH Inc. is based in California, US and has locations in both North America and Europe and deploys systems globally through an established partner network.
LINKFRESH is a leading software and IT consultancy group providing Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions. LINKFRESH has won numerous awards over many years for the innovations incorporated into its solutions coupled with the returns on investment achieved by its clients. In 2016 LINKFRESH was awarded the Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for Food Safety Software. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies, which significantly impacts both the functionality and the customer value of the new products and applications.
In 2014, 2012 and 2010 LINKFRESH was named to the Microsoft Dynamics Presidents Club, representing the top 5% of Microsoft Dynamics partners worldwide. In 2013 LINKFRESH was invited to join Microsoft's Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Programme.
