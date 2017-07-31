3D IC 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 79% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global 3D IC Market 2017 Top Manufacturers, Production , Growth and Future Demand Forecast to 2021”.

Global 3D IC Market

Description

The research analyst predicts the global 3D IC market to grow at a CAGR above 79% during the forecast period. The demand for compact and high-performance ICs in smartphones, tablet PCs, smart TVs, automotive products, and heavy equipment is the primary growth driver for this market. In comparison to 2D ICs, they have better performance and high bandwidth. Moreover, 3D ICs have a lesser number of interconnections between the packages, consumes less power, and require less space on electronic boards.

The high proliferation of IoT devices is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Vendors in IoT market are constantly innovating in designing, manufacturing, and packaging. This enables them to come up with new IoT products in different verticals such as consumer electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing. 3D MEMS and sensors are used to capture data in a real-time scenario, which helps the company in increasing the returns by streamlining the process, increasing productivity, and enabling predictive maintenance. They also reduce the maintenance cost and the possibility of a sudden stop of work due to machinery failure.

Product segmentation and analysis of the 3D IC market

• Memories

• Sensors

• MEMS

• LEDs

The memory product segment dominated the market during 2014, with a market share of over 62%. Technological advances such as high storage capacity and less power consumption are increasing the adoption of 3D NAND and DDR4 DRAM in smartphones, tablet PCs, consumer electronics, and automotive products, thereby driving the growth of the 3D memory chips.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the 3D IC market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

APAC accounted for 52% of the market share during 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 86% during the forecast period. The high growth in memory product segment and presence of several prominent manufacturers in the mobile and consumer electronics market such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, HTC, ZTE, Huawei, Lenovo, and Sony is expected to create a high demand for 3D ICs in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

The global 3D IC market is at the nascent stage and manufacturers are aiming for the first mover advantage by making an early entry into the market. The vendors in the market compete on the basis of price, quality, innovation, and technology. Collaborations between OSAT, IDMs, and OEMs is expected to bring down the cost of 3D ICs in the coming years.

The leading vendors in the market are -

• Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

• Samsung

• STMicroelectronics

• Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSMC)

• Toshiba

Other prominent vendors in the market include Intel, Micron, SanDisk, SK Hynix, STATS ChipPAC, United Microelectronics, and Xilinx.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2019?

• What are the key factors driving the global 3D IC market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the 3D IC market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global 3D IC market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the 3D IC market?

Technavio also offers customization on reports based on specific client requirement.

