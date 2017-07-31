Banknote Market Status and Outlook by Regions, Opportunities and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Banknote is a promissory note, made by a bank, which is payable to the bearer on demand. It is also known as a ‘bill’ or a ‘note’. Historically, the banknotes were issued by the commercial bank but now, the production and distribution of new banknotes, and destruction of the unfit banknotes is the responsibility of the central bank of the respective countries. The demand for banknotes and substrate is fulfilled by state print works (SPW), state paper mills (SPM) and handful number of commercial print and paper manufacturers. SPWs and SPMs can also turn in to commercial providers to cater the unmet demand for banknotes.

The key factors driving the growth of the banknote market are financial instability of the economy and GDP of the economy. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are longer lasting currency, the increasing market share of durable banknote substrates, adoption of polymer banknotes, proven polymer integration and new banknotes developments. However, the expansion of banknote market is hindered by rise of digital or cashless payment, secured production of banknotes and overcapacity.

The report “Global Banknote Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the banknote market on a global scale discussing its major segments and also provides detailed information regarding the key regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as De La Rue, Geisecke & Devrient (G&D) and Fortress Paper. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

