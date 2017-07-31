Healthcare IoT Security Market Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2022.

Healthcare IoT Security Market by Components (Hardware, Software, Network), by Applications (Monitoring and Telemedicine) and by End-Users - Forecast till 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Global Healthcare IoT Security Market:

Market Scenario:

The Internet of things (IoT) is the inter-networking of smart devices and infrastructure including buildings embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and network connectivity that enable these objects to collect and exchange data with minimal manual interference. The system can also be remotely controlled and is highly automated across existing network infrastructure, resulting in improved efficiency, accuracy and economic benefit in addition to reduced human intervention.

The global healthcare IoT security market is currently valued at $4.8 billion and will reach $15.82 billion growing at a CAGR of 22%. The growth factors responsible for this explosive growth are cross transferability of the IoT security to a variety of sectors, huge savings due to increasing automation thus causing high adoption among end users, greater integration of devices in the internet ecology, development of smart devices requiring increasing security and rise in R&D expenditure due to increasing awareness about the technology potential and prospects.

The constraining factors are shorter lifecycle and greater sink costs associated with the technology, lack of trained professionals in developing world, limited bandwidth and connectivity issues and security concerns. Lack of legal framework is another hurdle in rapid absorption of technology.

Key Players for Global Healthcare IoT Security Market:

• IBM Corporation,

• Cisco Systems Inc.,

• Intel Corporation,

• Oracle Corporation,

• Sophos Group Plc.,

• Symantec Corporation,

• Trend Micro Inc.,

• others

Segments:

Global healthcare IoT security market has been segmented

On the basis of component, software and services, applications, by connectivity technology,

by application endpoint and by end-users.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Healthcare IoT Security Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”

Study Objectives Global Healthcare IoT Security Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global healthcare IoT Security market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the market based on various factors - price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by components (hardware, software, network and others), by applications (monitoring and telemedicine, clinical operation and imaging and workflow optimization) and by end-users (healthcare providers, patients, research laboratories, and government).

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments globally.

Intended Audience

• Global healthcare IoT Security manufacturers

• Global healthcare IoT Security suppliers

• Research and development Laboratories

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

