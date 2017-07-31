US Jewelry Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

US Jewelry Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2021 Market Reports

Jewelry is one of the most valuable segments in trade and commerce industry. The sector sways between inexpensive jewelry pieces for daily wear, to special items like engagement rings and watches meant for celebrating special events, to investment pieces priced and sold similar to antique pieces and fine art. Inspired by the growing economy and rising personal income, the US jewelry market has witnessed an impressive growth thus, expanding the boundaries of its existing realm.

Jewelry market’s retail as well as online segment both are fiercely competitive and are highly fragmented. Considering several elements utilized in jewelry industry, gold has always dominated the industry on account of its vivid physical and chemical properties like luster and ease of fabrication. Apart from gold, other chief metals employed in the jewelry industry include diamond, platinum, silver, titanium, and palladium among others.

The key factors which are anticipated to drive US jewelry market include economic growth, increasing urbanization and rise of middle class population, increasing employment in the US, rising internet penetration and increase in working women population. Some of the significant developments of this industry include growing popularity of omni-channels, changing consumer preferences, and increasing women self-purchase practice. However, the challenges faced ahead by the US industry include lack of expert advice and real product examination, threat from synthetic diamond, cybercrime and fraud and rising mining cost.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the US jewelry market. Furthermore, market dynamics including key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the market is reined by few major players namely LVMH, Signet, Tiffany & Co., and Blue Nile. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

