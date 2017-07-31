Jackup Rig Market Status and Outlook by Regions, Opportunities and Forecast 2017

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Jackups are mobile, self-elevating drilling platforms equipped with legs that can be lowered to the ocean floor until a foundation is established for support. The rig hull includes the drilling rig, jacking system, crew quarters, loading and unloading facilities, storage areas for bulk and liquid materials, helicopter landing deck and other related equipment.

Jackup rigs are deployed in all major offshore production basins but are particularly numerous in the Middle East, South East Asia, the US GOM and the North Sea. The largest, most modern Jackups can operate in water depths of up to 490 feet. Jackups drill through slots in their deck or have the ability to extend the drilling equipment out over the side of the deck a cantilever.

The key factors driving the growth of the Jackup rig market are accelerating economic growth, growing population worldwide, increasing oil demand and investment growth in offshore drilling exploration activities. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are rise in shallow water rig constriction activity, rapidly growing demand for premium and ultra-premium jackups and offshore demand to remain under pressure. However, the expansion of global Jackup rig market is hindered by oil price volatility and E&P capex cuts and depletion of oil reserves.

The report “Global Jackup Rig Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the Jackup rig market, with a focus on major regions. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The major players in the industry, Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Industries and Cosco Corporation are being profiled.

By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.

