Muscle Stimulator Market is expected to be worth $ 768.3 million in 2023

Muscle Stimulation Market by end users (Sports Clinics, Hospitals, Physiotherapy Clinics) by Product, by application - Global Forecast 2027

Market Highlights

The global muscle stimulator market is growing at an average rate and is expected show the similar trend during forecast period. The muscle stimulators use electric current to elicit contraction in muscles or nerves. The electric signal has intensity and frequency which mimics the nerve signal system.

The muscle stimulator market is also witnessing high technological development. The manufacturing of medical devices in general and muscle stimulators in particular is also undergoing changes. The latest technological advancements include active research in frequencies and strength of electric current used for muscle stimulation. Increasing miniaturization and portability of the muscle stimulator devices is another development that is driving the growth of the market.

Market fragmentation and falling profit margin are significant threats to the market. The rise of low cost manufacturing economies such as China is challenging the high-tech segment. The muscle stimulators market credibility is being challenged by the rise of spurious low quality products. There have been cases of burns and skin irritation due to improper use of these low quality muscle stimulators.

The muscle stimulator market is also becoming more customers oriented and there is increasing demand for personalization and customization which has created the demand for smart muscle stimulators. The muscle stimulators today are a far cry from what they use to be. The latest hi-tech muscle stimulators use the advanced software’s which can set the device into a predefined cycle with suitable shifts. The latest muscle stimulators have started getting synchronized with mobiles. Mobile apps will eventually contain all the data in one single point. Connected healthcare muscle stimulators seem to be the future due to their cost reducing effect and the ability to converge data at a single point for analysis.

Segmentation:

The global muscle stimulator market is segmented on the basis of products. Based on the products, the market has been segmented as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator, burst mode alternating current, neuromuscular electric stimulation, and interferential current. Based on the application, the market has been segmented as pain management, neurological and movement disorder management and musculoskeletal disorder management.

