Vocal Biomarkers Market is growing at a rate of 14.5 % of CAGR till 2023

Vocal Biomarkers Market information: by type, by indications, by end users (hospitals and clinics, academic and research, others) - Global Forecast till 2023

Major Key Players are Beyond Verbal, Sonde Health, Audio Profiling, IBM Corporation, Cogito Corporation ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The vocal biomarkers market is chiefly driven by rise in cases of psychological, neurological and other diseases affecting speech such as depression, Attention Deficit and Disruptive Behavior Disorders, Parkinson's disease (PD), Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Respiratory and Cardiovascular Disorders, traumatic brain injury (TBI) etc. According to WHO estimates, around 350 million individuals were suffering from depression in 2016 while the Parkinson’s disease Foundation, estimated about 10 million individuals Parkinson’s patients globally in 2016. Thus growing global disease prevalence will drive vocal biomarkers market size in the coming years.

Another potential area of application is the use of voice biomarkers to detect disorders in employees and soldiers. For example, the U.S. Army entered into collaboration with MIT researchers to develop voice biomarkers technology for traumatic brain injury. American Heart Association in collaboration with Beyond Verbal and Mayo Clinic has developed artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms by using machine-learning to perceive voice patterns imperceptible to human ear for initial identification of coronary heart disease.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3933

Major Key Market Players:

• Beyond Verbal,

• Sonde Health,

• Audio Profiling,

• IBM Corporation,

• Cogito Corporation

The increasing penetration of mobile technology and information technology is driving the market. The development of wearable’s coupled with the rising quality and bandwidth availability is another boon for the market for vocal biomarkers. Product development is an important strategy and the increasing collaboration between technology companies and research institutes will yield multiple benefits to both partners.

For example, Sonde Health Inc., has developed a voice-based technology platform for monitoring and diagnosing diseases and conditions, has collaborated and licensed the technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Another company Beyond Verbal has developed vocal biomarket application for detecting emotions. The emotional analysis uses voice biomarkers to detect the moods such as arousal, temper etc. Beyond Verbal has also pursued the partnership strategy with Mayo Clinic, Tel Aviv University and others for the development of vocal biomarkers.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Vocal biomarkers Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023.”

Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vocal-biomarkers-market-3933

Segmentation:

The global vocal biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of type, indications and end users. Based on type the market has been segmented as frequency, amplitude, error rate, vocal rise or fall time, phonation time, voice tremor, pitch and others. Based on the indications, the market has been segmented as psychiatric disorders (depression, attention deficit and disruptive behavior disorders, others), neurological disorders (Parkinson’s disease (PD), Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, others), respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disorders, traumatic brain injury (TBI), others) and others. Based on end users, the market have been segmented as hospitals and clinics, academic and research and others.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 scope of study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3. Market dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4. Market factor analysis

Continued….

Browse Related Statistical Reports

Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Market by country is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and is expected to reach US$ 63.8 million by 2022. In Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Market, United Arab Emirates accounted for the largest market share in 2015.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/statistical-reports/middle-east-and-africa-kinesiology-tape-by-country-market-3052

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Info:

Name: Akash Anand

Organization: Market Research Future

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 524/528,

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com