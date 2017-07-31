Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.9% By 2023

Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Market, By finishing type, By Wheel type, By application and Region - Forecast 2017-2023

Key Players: Euromax Wheel, MHT Luxury Wheels, Status Wheels, Inc., Wheel Pros, LLC, Fuel Off-Road Wheels, SOTA Offroad ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on automotive alloy wheel. The global market for automotive alloy wheel is majorly driven by factors such as stronger and lighter nature than steel, improves appearance and others.

Market Highlights:

The global market of automotive alloy wheel is growing rapidly. Focus towards improved efficiency, and improved driving experience makes automotive alloy wheel popular among manufacturers as well as consumers. Such automotive alloy wheel has features such as recyclability, less cost and manufacture as per the weight of the vehicle, which push the market towards growth. Automotive alloy wheel production is consequently high in Asia-Pacific, with China and India expected to be the most promising markets. Rising production levels, growing automotive industry and an increasing demand for the lightweight automotive alloy wheel supplied by manufacturers, are driving the automotive alloy wheel market.

The new trends being witnessed are Research and development being carried by automotive alloy wheel manufacturers with focus on advantageous locations for production and short-distance supply to reduce costs.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3931

Key Players of Automotive Alloy Wheel Market:

• Euromax Wheel (U.S.)

• MHT Luxury Wheels (U.S.)

• Status Wheels, Inc. (U.S.)

• Wheel Pros, LLC (U.S.)

• Fuel Off-Road Wheels (U.S.)

• SOTA Offroad (U.S.)

• Enkei Wheels India Ltd. (India)

• Ronal AG (Switzerland)

• Uniwheels (Switzerland)

• BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG (Germany)

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis shows that the global market of automotive alloy wheel market is estimated to grow at a 2.9 % CAGR by the end of year 2023. Changing life styles, and urbanization are some of the major factors driving the market of automotive alloy wheel. Asia-Pacific is leading the market of automotive alloy wheel, followed by North America which is expected to grow rapidly due to increased domestic demand for automotive alloy wheel. Automotive companies including two-wheeler manufacturers and passenger cars manufacturers are constantly trying to emphasize more on innovation for their product offering in order to enhance the efficiency of automotive.

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Material Market, By Finishing Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Polished alloy wheel

4.3 Two-toned allay wheel

4.4 Others

5 Global Automotive Alloy Wheel Material Market, By Wheel type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Compact-size

5.3 Mid-size

5.4 Full-size

Continue…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-alloy-wheel-market-3931

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Technologies and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com