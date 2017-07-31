Home Security Camera Market 2017: Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Home Security Camera Market, By Product (Dome, Bullet, IP, Thermal, PTZ), Type (Indoor, Outdoor) - Forecast 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Home security cameras are available in a variety of sizes and image quality, but their primary function is to provide a video image of what is happening in and around the house. Home security cameras help to monitor the activities in the house as well as around the house. Wireless security cameras have become very popular owing to the hassle free approach of installation and due to its cost efficiency. Major factors driving the home security camera market are reduction in prices of hardware and the increasing awareness about the security needs.

The Home Security Camera Market has been segmented on the basis of product, type, resolution, deployment and service. The product segment is further bifurcated into dome security camera, bullet security camera, IP security camera, thermal security camera, PTZ security camera and others. IP cameras are the most popular owing to its easy deployment options. IP cameras are wired as well as wireless. Wireless IP security cameras offers ease of installation and eliminates the cost of network cabling when adding this camera to home security system. They are Wi-Fi enabled and hence are immensely popular. The PTZ (Pan/Tilt/Zoom) cameras have growth opportunities in future.

The global home security camera market is expected to grow at approx. USD 8 Billion by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Hikvision (China)

• Motorola (U.S.)

• Leshi Video Type Co. Ltd (LSVT) (China)

• Netgear (U.S.)

• Zmodo (China)

• Nest Cam (U.S.)

• Icontrol Networks (U.S.)

• Canary (U.S.)

• Amcrest Technologies (U.S.)

• Uniden (Japan)

Market Research Analysis:

The global home security camera market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In the global home security camera market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, home security camera market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for innovative products and growing demand for smart homes in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of home security camera market. In Europe, the high standards of living of people have led to an increase in investments in smart homes and hence is the major driving factor for the growth of home security camera market. The presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries are other factors driving the market growth of Home security camera market.

Home Security Camera Market Segmentation:

The home security camera market has been segmented on the basis of product, type, resolution, deployment and service. The resolution segment is further bifurcated into non HD, HD, full HD and ultra HD.

Out of which, the most commonly used resolution is the full HD 1080p owing to the factors like high resolution and low cost that influence the camera users to shift from HD to full HD.

Home Security Camera Market (MRFR) Research Analysis:

Home security camera market can be segmented on the basis of product, type, resolution, deployment and service. The service segment is further bifurcated into professional services and self-installed and monitored services. The self-installed and monitored segment is gaining popularity owing to the increase in well-designed apps for the security surveillance. Giants like Nest Cam have come up with self-monitoring apps and are responsible for the growth of home security camera market. The rising incidents of security concerns has led to increased safety measures by residential dwellings. Easy installation and advanced monitoring features offered by smart cameras are major factors leading to the growth of home security camera market. Due to technical advancements, smart cameras are increasingly being used for home security purposes.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of home security camera market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in home security camera market in North America is attributed to the increasing investments in the smart grid projects and changing preferences of consumers in that region.

