OLED Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans

Pune, India, 31st July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled "Global Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) Market Report: 2016 Edition".

Display panels are used in various products but the major products which use displays are mobile phones, desktop monitors, LCD TVs, CRT TVs, Plasma TVs and OLED TVs. LCD TVs are the largest users of display panels followed by mobile phones and mobile PCs influencing the market of the display panels.

OLED, otherwise known as organic light emitting diode, is a type of light emitting diode (LED) that utilizes an emissive electroluminescent layer comprised of an organic compound film that activates light emission via an electric current. Acting as an organic semiconductor, the film is set in between two electrodes, of which one will normally be transparent. OLED is the latest technological application of digital display. It can be found amongst the latest television screens, smartphones, tablet-pcs, portable gaming consoles and digital cameras. It also has potential for creative uses in lighting displays and art concepts.

The key factors driving the growth of the OLED market are increasing smartphone users, rising TV demand, and increase in per capita disposable income. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are QLED as the next generation OLED, introduction of flexible substrate and soluble printing technology, discount for large OLED panel, premium for small/mid-size panels and technological advancements. However, the expansion of global OLED market is hindered by high manufacturing cost and technological issues.

By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Display Panel Market Overview

2. OLED Market Overview

2.1 Types of OLED

2.2 Types of OLED Materials

2.3 Types of OLED Components

2.4 OLED Manufacturing Process

2.5 Functioning of OLED Display Units

2.6 OLED Lighting Structure

3. Global Display Panel Market Analysis

3.1 Global Display Panel Market by Value

3.2 Global Display Panel Market by Application

3.3 Global Display Panel Market Shipment by Application

3.4 Global Display Panel Demand and Supply

4. OLED Market Analysis

4.1 Global OLED Panel Market by Value

4.2 Global OLED Panel Shipment by Volume

4.3 Global OLED Panel Shipment by Area

4.4 Global OLED TV Display Panel Shipment by Volume

4.5 Global OLED TV Set Penetration Rate

4.6 Global OLED TV Shipment by Region

4.7 Global OLED TV Display Panel Price Comparison

4.8 Global OLED Material Consumption by Weight

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

…Continued

