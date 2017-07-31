Leisure Boat Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts

Leisure Boat 2017 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast

Pune, India, 31st July 2017

A pleasure boat or pleasure craft is a boat/craft usually deployed for personal, family, and at times sportsmanlike recreation. Basically, it is a large motorboat with a cabin and plumbing and other amenities required for living on board. Characteristically, such watercrafts are motorized and find use in holidays on a river, lake, canal or waterway. Normally, pleasure boats are kept at a marina. In year 2009 when the leisure boating industry revived from recession and gained its momentum, there was a rapid trudge in the number of leisure boats sold. Since then, there have been fluctuations in the industry.

North America and Europe are the largest producers and consumers of the boating market. In North America, the US holds the largest share of recreational boat market. Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic and Germany are some of the major recreational boating markets in European region. The share of recreational boating market is expected to grow at higher rate in Europe as compared to North America.

Industrial growth in these economies and hence globally is driven by increasing GDP levels, increasing volumes of international tourism coupled with rise in disposable incomes, improving adult participation in recreational boating activities. Decreasing fuel prices globally also promote the growth of boating operators throughout the world. Despite the existence of various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the industry including environmental concerns, impacts of adverse weather conditions like floods, drought, unreasonably hot or cold weather, shortage of boat moorings and contention from other leisure activity sources which can potentially hinder the growth of the industry.

The report, “Global Leisure Boat Market Report: 2016 Edition” prudently analyzes the development of the respective market, with a focus on regions including Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Croatia, Belgium and Czech Republic. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The leisure boat industry is predominated by a handful of players including Malibu Boats, Brunswick Corporation and Marine Products Corporation contending and vying for capturing market share. The profiles of these leading players are also included in the report along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Overview

1.1 Classification

1.1.1 Activity Based

1.1.2 Construction Based

1.2 Value Chain Analysis

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Leisure Boat Market by Value

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The Americas

3.1.1 The US Leisure Boat Market

3.1.2 The US Recreational Boat Industry

3.1.3 The US New Boat Retail Sales

3.1.4 Recreational Boat Sales by Value and Volume, Canada

3.1.5 Recreational Boat & Marine Engines - Exports and Imports Market, Canada

3.1.5 Recreational Boating Industry by Ownership, Canada

3.1.6 Recreational Products Imports, Mexico

3.1.7 Pleasure Boating Demand by Imports from the US, Panama

3.1.8 Pleasure Boat Registry by Location, Colombia

3.1.9 Pleasure Boat Registry by Boat Size, Colombia

3.2 European Leisure Boat Market

3.2.1 Import and Export Markets, Belgium

3.2.2 Newly Issued Registration Certificates Per Year, Belgium

3.2.3 Boats in Charter, Croatia

3.2.4 Ships and Floating Structure Imports, Czech Republic

3.2.5 Pleasure Boating Market, Germany

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

