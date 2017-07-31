Video Surveillance Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts

Video Surveillance Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast

Pune, India, 31st July 2017

Video Surveillance equipments are deployed in all sectors and industries today but are particularly used in the security industry and considered to be the most reliable, efficient and cheap of all forms of security systems. Any footage can be captured, transmitted, stored and analyzed which makes it an effective tool for security purpose. China has emerged as the largest market of video surveillance systems with the US at second position and Middle East growing at a great pace.

The global video surveillance market is all set to witness an excellent growth rate in coming years fuelled by the increase in security measures and programs taken up many governments across the world to ensure safety and security of the people. The video surveillance market is growing as a result of innovation and dedicated research & development which have led to an increase in the shift from analog to internet protocol (IP) cameras.

The key factors driving the growth of the video surveillance market are rapid growth in urbanization, rising global population, increasing crime and theft rate, development of smart cities. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are technological advancements like 4k and H.265, entry of the IT companies and growth of transportation sector. However, the expansion of global video surveillance market is hindered by poor trading environment and instability across many parts of the world.

The report “Global Video Surveillance Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with a focus on regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The major players in the industry, Hikvision Digital technology, Flir Systems, Axis Communications and Tamron are being profiled.

By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.

