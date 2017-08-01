Roofing Chemicals Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Roofing Chemicals Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Roofing Chemicals Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA , August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Roofing Chemicals Market

This report studies the Roofing Chemicals market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Roofing Chemicals market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1648128-2017-2022-roofing-chemicals-report-on-global-and-united-states-market

The major players in global and United States Roofing Chemicals market, including BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain S.A, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, Owens Corning, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Johns Manville, GAF Materials Corporation, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Building Products of Canada, Certain Teed Roofing, GCP Applied Technologies, Henry Company, IKO Production, Inc, Malarkey Roofing Products

The global Roofing Chemicals market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast-growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

To enquire about this report visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1648128-2017-2022-roofing-chemicals-report-on-global-and-united-states-market

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Roofing Chemicals. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Roofing Chemicals in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The On the basis of product, the Roofing Chemicals market is primarily split into

Asphalt/Bituminous

Acrylic Resins

Epoxy Resins

Elastomers

Styrene

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Bituminous Roofing

Metal Roofing

Elastomeric Roofing

Membrane Roofing

Plastic (PVC) Roofing

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1648128

Table of Contents

2017-2022 Roofing Chemicals Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

2 Roofing Chemicals Market Overview

3 Roofing Chemicals Application/End Users

4 Roofing Chemicals Market Status and Outlook by Regions

5 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

6 United States Roofing Chemicals Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

7 Roofing Chemicals Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.1.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF SE Roofing Chemicals Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 The DOW Chemical Company

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.2.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 The DOW Chemical Company Roofing Chemicals Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Saint-Gobain S.A

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.3.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Roofing Chemicals Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 3M Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.4.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 3M Company Roofing Chemicals Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.5.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Roofing Chemicals Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Sika AG

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.6.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Sika AG Roofing Chemicals Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Owens Corning

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.7.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Owens Corning Roofing Chemicals Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.8.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Carlisle Companies Incorporated Roofing Chemicals Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Johns Manville

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

