Indie Award Winner Eddy Mann Announces the Release of the ‘Eleven In A Boat’ Official Lyric Video.
Indie singer-songwriter Eddy Mann releases the “Eleven in a Boat” official lyric video as the forth in a series of lyric videos from “The Consequence” album.
"We never know when our journey's going to present us with an opportunity to make a difference in someone's life, but it will sooner or later, and it's up to us to respond when we're called on," as Eddy put it. "When it's your turn to get out of the boat, will you walk on the water?"
“Eleven in a Boat” is currently streaming on YouTube along with the other three lyric videos from 'The Consequence.'
This month Eddy will be in concert at Malaga Camp in Newfield, NJ on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 7:00pm, and also at the Save A Life Tour in Norristown, PA on Saturday, August 26, 2017 1:00pm All of Eddy’s albums, videos, and tour dates are available at eddymann.com.
Eddy, who was just recently nominated for two 2017 Josie Music Awards, has been successful in crossing over singer-songwriter, folk-rock, americana and country Indie charts. “The Consequence” is his tenth album release and has garnered some very positive feedback in the Indie community. Now “Eleven in a Boat,” continues Eddy’s vision of a more peaceful, loving, and compassionate world.
