Merck and Acino signed a distribution agreement

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACINO will commercialize present 9 MERCK products for the treatment of cardiovascular and endocrine diseases in Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Belarus and Mongolia.

In early July 2017, Swiss Pharmaceutical Group of Companies ACINO (Switzerland) has signed the exclusive distribution agreement with Merck, a leading science and technology company, for commercial sales and promotion of a number of Merck’s drugs in CIS countries and Mongolia, excluding Russia, effective January 1st, 2018.

Under the terms of this agreement, ACINO will commercialize 9 products of Merck for the treatment of cardiovascular and endocrine diseases (diabetes mellitus and thyroid gland diseases) in Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Belarus and Mongolia.

The following products are covered by the agreement: CONCOR®, CONCOR® COR, LODOZ®, GLUCOPHAGE®, GLUCOPHAGE® XR, GLUCOVANCE®, EUTHYROX®, JODBALANCE®, THYROZOL®.

“Partnerships are integral part of our strategy. The existing high demand for Merck’s products will strengthen Acino’s position in CIS countries and Mongolia quickly and accelerate growth of our business", noticed Kalle Känd, CEO ACINO.

ACINO expands its presence in CIS region creating new jobs locally, in order to ensure continuous access of drugs to the markets of developing countries.

From January 01, 2018, Pharma Start, a company of Swiss Pharmaceutical Group ACINO, will be responsible for the distribution and marketing of Merck drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular and endocrine diseases (diabetes mellitus and thyroid gland diseases) in Ukraine, as well as for the performance of activities on raising Ukrainian patients’ diseases awareness.

"In accordance with the Company's development strategy, we continue to strengthen our product portfolio and put high-quality products on the domestic market, in order to improve the quality of life of Ukrainian patients. ACINO's partnership agreement with Merck is providing access to innovative medical products not only for Ukrainian patients, but also for patients from other CIS countries and Mongolia. I am sure, we will become a reliable partner for one of the world leaders in the development and production of high-tech drugs", – commented on this agreement Eugene Zaika, CIS Regional Head, ACINO.

Rogier Janssens Head of Russia and CIS Biopharma: “Merck’s aim is to support access to medicine in all countries and regions of the world, where patients are in need. We are glad to have reliable partners able to guarantee strong marketing and logistics support with business operations on a high level and compliant way, where Merck do not have own operations”.

The financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.