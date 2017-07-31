ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Fit & Free Mentor Katherine Riley
Interview with Katherine Riley, Founder of Fit and Free Lifestyle MONDAY, JULY 31st , 2017 at 1PM (1:00 p.m. EST., San Diego, California
Contact: Katherine Riley
Phone: (1) 619-756-2640
Email:Katherine@FitandFreeLifestyle.Com
Website: WWW.FITANDFREELIFESTYLE.COM
Contact: ACC Global Media, 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com
.
San Diego, CA – Is something holding you back from feeling fit and free in who you are, your health, and the lifestyle you live? Katherine Riley's unique program helps women release shame, guilt, and anxiety around mental, emotional, and physical dis-ease. Lifestyle Mentor, Katherine Riley, specialized in digestive wellness and body-image, is transforming the way women treat their bodies and surpassing pain that is hindering complete freedom to live pain-free.
After healing from her own physical disease after seven years of immense pain, studying communication theory, nutrition, psychology, yoga, ayurveda, and leadership from the Esalen institute. Katherine created a program to help others transform their lifestyles to feel fit and free!
With a global client base providing life enhancing results, Katherine’s programs are individually tailored to meet each client’s specific needs. Her ultimate goal is to tap into the individual’s purpose to create alignment. Within six months for just one hour a week, Katherine is confident that you will start feeling the freedom to express who you truly are, live a lifestyle of ease, and love how you feel in your mind, body, and spirit. Learn more about her unique journey and approach at www.fitandfreelifestyle.com.
“I lived through the struggles of not having the necessary resources but I genuinely feel that I went through all of that so I could help others to not endure the pain I lived with. It’s never too late to live the life you deserve,” exclaims Riley.
Katherine Riley will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio at www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Monday July 31st at 1pm EST. For more information visit www.fitandfreelifestyle.com
katherine@fitandfreelifestyle.com or call 619-756-2640.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia/2017/07/31/acc-news-features-fit-and-free-mentor-katherine-riley
