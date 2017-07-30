The Top 5 Game Developers You Should Take Note Of: Traplight; Game Cooks; Ennahar Production; Jelly Botton; Seriously
Traplight
After collaborating with big players such as RedLynx, the core members decided it was time for something of their own. Enter What on Earth!, a game based around big-eyed, green ET:s urged on by satellite transmissions of human life to try out the odd habits of their earthly neighbours.
What on Earth!, which was nominated for the Best Social Game at Game Connection 2014 in Paris, combines a racing theme with enabling the players to be the architects of the game and create new levels and challenges. Just recently, Tampere-based Traplight raised almost 400 000 euros in seed funding from among others Sunstone Capital, in order to push the game to the next step.
Game Cooks
It all started out with a game about scientifically altered chickens, which became a talking point in the Middle East after scoring 450,000 downloads in its first month – sans any form of advertising. After the unexpected success with Birdy Nam Nam, developers and brothers Arz and Lebnan Nader decided to go full out and created Game Cooks in 2012.
The Lebanese company, which specializes on mobile games with a Middle Eastern twist, already has developed several games for both Android and iOS. In a few weeks the creators are launching a new game with attacking feathery critters, Planet Nam Nam, and are looking to set up offices outside the Middle East to attract new talent.
Ennahar Productions
Started in 2006 as a gaming investment company in Dubai, Ennahar Productions have gone on to digital cinematics and copyright acquisitions investments over the past 10 years. Unlike the other companies on this list which are basically game developers, Ennahar Productions prefers to invest in companies with the potential but not the resources to fully develop their creative ideas., giving a chance to indie projects which they feel have massive potentials.
Believing that big data is the key to the future of the gaming industry, Ennahar Productions is prepared to invest heavily on a globalized gaming landscape, while doing smart and profitable business in backing game developers who could be the next big thing.
Jelly Button Games
Color-splashed Pirate King is a fast paced adventure game that in September cashed in as the top grossing iOS-game in Israel. Based in Tel Aviv, Jelly Button Games only has one game in the roster, nonetheless the company raised 1,2 million euros last year from seed investors Kaedan Capital. The mobile game Cash King Islands, based on the successful Facebook game of the same name, was launched in November 2013 and was later on renamed Pirate King.
Combining fortune wheels with looting from other players, the main goal of the multiplayer game is securing as many marvelous islands as possible. The company, which recently launched the game for Android, is currently expanding its staff.
Seriously
Juggling between Helsinki and Santa Monica, the high profile team behind the gaming company that was founded only in 2013 is forecasted to be holding the keys to a new Supercell. Seriously’s debut game Best Fiends, released for iOS, features the cute bugs of Minutia color-punching evil Slugs that have taken over their homeland.
Interactive and addictive, the dynamic match-three puzzle game is the brain child of a team headed by Petri Järvilehto and Andrew Stalbow. The company has secured a total seed raise of over €4 million and senior advisers such as Ujjal Kohli from Rhythm New Media and Dan Romanelli from Warner Bros Worldwide Consumer Products.
