India - Sri Lanka Peace Accord and 30 years of Indian Diplomacy in Sri Lanka : TGTE
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is hosting series of symposia on this topicNEW DELHI , INDIA, July 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Today marks 30 years since the signing of the Indo – Sri Lanka Peace Accord on 29th of July 1987 in the name of resolving the national conflict in Sri Lanka between Sinhala and Tamil people. It is timely that the Eelam Tamil nation makes a pause at this moment to look back on the impact of this event on the Tamil national struggle, but also on the losses and destruction which accompanied it.
The Indo – Sri Lanka Accord in real terms had the geopolitical interests of India at heart as demonstrated by the annexure to the accord. After 30 years of involvement of India in the Sri Lankan national conflict, not only has the Tamil national question remains unresolved, but also India has failed in containment of rising Chinese power in Sri Lanka. China has gained tremendous influence and power in Sri Lanka during these 30 years, not just during the Rajapaksa regime, but also in its coziness with the present regime led by Mythripala- Ranil coalition. Sri Lanka is keen to embrace China’s ambitious “One belt One road” (OBOR) initiative which India has chosen to boycott.
A number of important questions are being raised today by political analysts and scholars alike regarding the historic accord made between two neighboring states 30 years ago. What went wrong in Indian diplomacy? Has the Indo – Lanka Pact become a mere corpse? Can India contain the rise of Chinese Power in Sri Lanka in the future? Can Sri Lanka be used by China, Pakistan and other countries against India’s own national interests?
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is hosting a series of symposia to address these questions, focusing on India’s 30 year involvement in the Sri Lankan national conflict, examining the different dimensions of Indian diplomacy and where and how it has failed in Sri Lanka in safeguarding own interests and those of the Tamil People. The conference will also give critical attention to the need for change in Indian policy towards Sri Lanka.
The first of these events takes place in Chennai, India today to address the question ‘Which failed - the Accord or India’s Security?’ It is our earnest hope that these critical assessments serve as stepping stones towards peace and justice for the long struggling Tamil nation in the island of Sri Lanka and for harmony in the region.
To Contact email at: pmo@tgte.org
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
