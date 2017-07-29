New International Policy of Recounting Effect per Export Could Raise Currency Value, instead of Petrodollar
As nations rely too heavily on oil exports to maintain currency value, a simple solution in reform could be madeETOBICOKE, ON, CANADA, July 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil will be depleted in the distant future. There can be made a new global political policy which newly affects the currency value by increasing the counted effect per export. The implications on international economy is a predicted growth. And, there may not be a need to rely too much on oil exports, although it is seen as what maintains economic value of a nation.
An international agreement will likely need control on company prices, to counteract inflation from "too much willing spendings". This is because growth in currency value would lead to more spendings. If companies were not able to take advantage of consumer wills, there would be a healthy balance.
Also, an international agreement and enforcement which simultaneously reduces all costs and wages in a calibrated mathematical proportion, can be preferrable. The disadvantage is increased consumption of resources from the convenience of lower prices, which will need innovations that allow gathering and creating elements from cosmic radiation.
There are standing laws which restrict control of company prices, but political action by unanimous decision would override it.
