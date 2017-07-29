Radium Medical Aesthetics Launches Total Facelift Program - the Ultimate Skin Lifting Treatment
Radium Medical Aesthetics launched an ultimate skin lifting program that combines 2 FDA-approved technologies: Ultherapy and TriPollar. Find out more.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radium Medical Aesthetics, a leading medical aesthetic clinic in Singapore launches Total Facelift Program, an effective non-surgical anti-aging skin tightening treatments to combat sagging skin.
Skin sags with age primarily because of loss of volume in the deeper layers of the skin such as the connective tissue, fat, and bone. In addition, age and regular exposure to the UV rays also reduce the production of collagen and elastin fibers in the dermis.
Other factors such as weight fluctuation and genetics are also to blame for loss of volume and collagen. Replenishing the skin’s collagen is key to counteract the loss of elasticity and to maintain younger-looking skin.
To address the loss of facial volume and slowdown of collagen production in aging skin, Radium Medical Aesthetics has launched Total Facelift Program which incorporates 2 FDA-approved skin lifting treatments: Ultherapy Skin Lifting and TriPollar V-Lift.
WHAT IS ULTHERAPY?
Ultherapy is an effective non-invasive treatment used to tighten and lift loose skin on areas such as eyebrows, cheeks, jawline, jowl, neck, and décolletage.
It is a safe treatment that leverages on High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) to counteract the effects of time and gravity on the skin. It works by using the body’s own regenerative response to generate collagen to regain the elasticity of the skin.
HOW DOES ULTHERAPY WORK?
Ultherapy treats the foundational layer of the skin that plastic surgeons manipulate when they perform a surgical facelift.
Also known as the Superficial Muscular Aponeurotic System (SMAS) layer, it is the muscular system that composed of collagen and elastin fibers to allow muscle contraction to the skin surface.
Unlike lasers and surgery, Ultherapy bypasses the surface of the skin to deliver the right amount of ultrasound energy at the right depths and at a consistent heat of 60 to 70°C. When delivered to the different layers of the skin, the ultrasound energy triggers a natural response in the body to kick start the regenerative process to produce collagen.
Younger-looking, firmer skin is usually associated with higher collagen levels and Ultherapy achieves that without having to break the skin surface.
WHAT IS TRIPOLLAR V-LIFT?
TriPollar V-Lift is an advanced skin lifting treatment that uses 3rd generation radiofrequency waves to treat the superficial and middle layers of the skin to induce collagen production. TriPollar treatments delivers amazing visible facial contouring effects from the initial treatment. Long-lasting results is observed with regular treatment.
HOW DOES TRIPOLLAR V-LIFT WORK?
TriPollar regenerates and reactivate collagen fibers in the dermis layer by delivering focused radiofrequency waves to the subcutaneous fat layers.
Elastin fibers and collagen are produced by fibroblasts. As they are heated upon the contact with the TriPollar applicator, they produce sudden contraction and the collagen strands are pulled closer, resulting in an immediate tightening and lifting.
At the same time, the heat delivered to the face also accelerates metabolism of fat cells to promote collagen regeneration during the treatment – resulting in a slimmer, firmer face.
WHY IS TOTAL FACELIFT PROGRAM EFFECTIVE FOR SAGGING SKIN?
Total Facelift Program is a unique skin lifting program that treats all layers of the skin.
“A lot of planning has gone into designing this holistic skin lifting program. Many aesthetic treatments target on a specific layer of the skin and it is a one-time treatment.” says Dr. Siew Tuck Wah, Medical Director of Radium Medical Aesthetics.
“Total Facelift Program is unique because it works on all layers of the skin, including the SMAS layer that is manipulated by surgeons when they perform a surgical facelift. By combining 2 effective skin lifting technologies and allowing them to work on all layers of the skin, we activate the fibroblasts to produce more collagen over the course of 5 sessions. In doing so, we can achieve longer-lasting results in the long term.” he added.
