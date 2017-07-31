Female Ex-Offender Turns Inmates into Authors
Diane E. Schindelwig of Freebird Publishers has published over 50 titles for inmate authors since 2013.NORTH DIGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent NBC interview Diane said: “I had no idea inmates were so content deprived until I became one in 2008. By 2012 I knew my new life would include publishing specialty content for inmates and their families. Only one problem, I knew nothing about publishing except how to push “print” on a computer.
“This whole entrepreneurial adventure has been on-the-job training, but we made it. With no knowledge of how to create a book exactly, I used my past business experience and practices to guide my way.
There’s definitely an abundance of talented people in prison, knowledgeable writers creating content from their first-hand experiences. All they needed was a publisher that understood their niche."
