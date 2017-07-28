World’s First Quality Assurance Auditing Service in Radiation TherapY
• Quality assurance can be measured across parametric deviations for an entire center for all LINAC (linear accelerator) machines in an automated manner.
• Parametric deviations can be captured and organized in a dashboard format with full analytics and reporting.
• Parametric deviations can be analyzed and reported across multi-institutions without staff required on-site.
The process is impossible in current practice, there simply is not the means nor the staff. In fact, less than 20-25% of all fractions delivered undergo any quality assurance validation. The assumption across the industry is that only 2-3% of fractions have deviations, but the truth is there are no data to demonstrably supports this. Until now.
The audit process will capture all deviations for all fractions delivered for every LINAC machine and sort them into several deviation categories:
• Administrative: not necessarily harmful for patients but indicate flaws in workflow.
• Tolerance violations and rounding errors, which can be muted or tolerances improved.
• Prescriptive: in terms of prescription (total dose, # of fraction, treatment planning / technique). These result from medical decisions, but trigger more thorough verification by the clinical team.
• High Impact: Any deviation that could be harmful where someone changed something.
The purpose of the audit is to enable quality performing institutions the opportunity to have independent, third-party provider, agnostic to machine manufacturers, determine the level of compliance of clinical practices and to acquire a demonstrable baseline of that quality. More importantly, it permits the institution full-scale analysis into where proposed patient plans fail, why and in which clinical anatomical treatment sites. Such auditing will provide all levels of management and governance, including executive management, unprecedented and unparalleled insights into clinical operations without impacts to workload.
“We are initiating 2D parametric audits initially, but 3D dosimetric audits will come online later in 2018, as they are technically more difficult to access and collate the deviations detected. As more and more cancer institutions have increasing technical and clinical demands, a new standard of quality assurance evaluation needs to be introduced into the Radiation Oncology industry / market,” states Richard LeBlanc, CEO.
The twins towers of safety and efficacy can now be demonstrated retrospectively across every treatment regimen, for every machine in an institutions fleet. Such fleet analysis and presentation is now possible. High value outcomes of audits include:
• Changes to training and protocols
• Full, remote insight into all machines on all sites
• Centralized intelligence to executives at a fraction of cost
• Ability to drive retrospective analysis, studies and papers
About Wellness Computational Ltd.:
We build products that aspire to help consumers and clinicians navigate health delivery using tools as a way to transfer information and communicate visually. We believe that technological asymmetry can be mitigated through innovations in software that can be played on any hardware system that are already embedded within the existing cultural collective. We push the boundaries of visualizing and interacting with biological data, on platforms which anyone can access and use anywhere and at anytime. We plan to innovate on mobile platforms in four key ways: to establish a common palette upon which anyone can engage meaningfully. To provide greater decision support for patients, practitioners and extended teams, including loved ones. To inform ongoing care decisions in the face of change and uncertainty. And lastly, to spur new treatments, methodologies and discoveries in digital health, health education, funding, research and policy. In all of these areas demonstrable improvements to access, decisions and outcomes can level the playing field and empower patients and clinicians alike.
For more information:
Richard LeBlanc, CEO
403-828-1325
richard@wellnesscomputational.com
Richsrd LeBlanc
Wellness Computational Ltd.
403-828-1325
email us here