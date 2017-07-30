Florida remembers the wisdom of Ethel Levine, a woman who lived to age 101
Book published by her grandson, Gary Springer, in her memory.
by Ethel Pearson Levine/Gary Springer
Hardcover ISBN: 978-0692754269
Ethel Pearson Levine lived to be 101 years old.
During her lifetime she gathered a unique perspective on life’s big issues. She was a mother, grandmother, guidance counselor, and teacher who lived a basic, yet rewarding life, with much to say about how life should be lived.
Don’t you wish you didn’t have to learn life’s lesson the hard way?
Over a period of 30 years, Ethel Pearson Levine wrote monthly articles for the Sunrise Lakes community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her articles embrace universal subjects from marriage and divorce to relationships, aging, and death. She took on subjects that affect us all. Within each article, there’s a message, an affirmation, for living a meaningful life. This book is a collection of selected articles from that monthly news booklet.
Although this book is targeted to seniors, it will appeal to readers of all ages.
A student that Ethel Levine had in second grade at PS 128, Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, over 50 years ago had this to say:
“I just finished reading the book. I loved it and found it so inspiring. Your grandmother and my 2nd grade teacher was one very special lady.
I am so thankful that you found me and shared the book with me. I want to wish you lots of success with your book - a ‘must read’ for all seniors.”
About the author:
Ethel Pearson Levine, aged 101 years, died on January 25th, 2014, at her home in Clearwater, Florida. She was born December 12th, 1912, in Brooklyn, New York, to Rachel and Hyman Pearson. She was predeceased by siblings, Naomi, Nathan, Charles, Michael, Gladys, Seymour, and Bertram. She was married to Richard Levine on May 30th, 1936, until his death on October 10th, 1995. She graduated from Brooklyn College with her Bachelor’s degree in 1933 and received a Master’s degree from Bank Street School of Education. She worked as an elementary school teacher and guidance counselor until 1975. She was an avid handball player until the age of 50. At that point she began to pursue her passion for tennis and continued playing until the age of 95, after winning several tennis competitions. In addition, she loved word games and puzzles including Scrabble, Boggle, crosswords, and the daily jumble. She also participated in and then led a rap group in Sunrise, Florida, and wrote a column for the Sunrise Laker. She was an eternal optimist with boundless energy, patience, kindness, and tolerance.
