USA Laser Biotech Expands Business Development with New Sales Team
Michael Cole selected by USA Laser Biotech to head up new sales strategy for Lumix superpulsed therapeutic lasers
Michael A. Cole leads the new sales team with twenty years of experience in business-building and sales. Mike has a proven record of fostering long-term business and personal relationships through several successful entrepreneurial ventures in the Richmond area. In addition, he is a Desert Storm U.S. Air Force Veteran, a former football coach and educator. He holds a Master’s degree in business and is a PhD degree candidate in Strategic Management and Marketing.
President and Chief Technology Officer of USA Laser Dr. Nelson Marquina reports, “Mike’s new sales team has demonstrated mastery of the technical concepts and clinical aspects of superpulsed laser therapy with surprising speed. They well-represent USA Laser’s commitment to knowledge and proficiency in the application of laser therapy through an informed sales process and extensive post-sales support.”
USA Laser Biotech is the first therapeutic laser company to obtain FDA clearance for superpulsed lasers in 2004. The most recent FDA clearance secured by the company in 2016 allowed the integration of additional laser wavelengths to its Lumix superpulsed lasers, enabling more advanced clinical applications.
Dr. Sherron Marquina, a chiropractor and functional medicine specialist, is excited to have a sales team with the knowledge, integrity and enthusiasm to offer Lumix lasers to doctors. Lumix laser therapy can be a life-changer for patients seeking a non-invasive alternative, scientifically-proven to be a very effective tool for conquering pain and inflammation without surgery and drugs.
Mike Cole says, “The social impact this laser can have on people’s lives is phenomenal. I have never seen a medical tool with the ability to help more people in so many ways, and I have never been more inspired by a business opportunity in my life. It’s go time!”
USA Laser Biotech also offers continuing education seminars, webinars, and product demonstrations. For more information, visit www.USALaserBiotech.com
