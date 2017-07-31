Elevated Roofing’s Fleet Reaches 20 Service Trucks
The addition of two new trucks marks a business milestone for Elevated Roofing, which has seen continuous success since its North Texas debut in 1995.
“It has been a personal and company goal to reach a fleet size of 20 trucks,” Mike Witte, owner at Elevated Roofing, said.
“We are proud to experience growth in, and continuously provide roofing services to, the North Texas community.”
This year has been one of extreme growth for Elevated Roofing, who also recently brought gutter services in-house, to ensure their clients the best quality and workmanship every time.
However, it is no surprise that Elevated Roofing has seen such success, considering the number of customers they have managed to impress.
One valued customer boldly claimed in a recent online review: “Elevated Roofing, LLC is my #1 choice in roofing companies.”
Another said, “Mike Witte and the team at Elevated Roofing did an outstanding job on our home to recover from hail storm damage. We interviewed 12 roofing companies, without a doubt Elevated was the best choice.”
Elevated Roofing services families and businesses located in Frisco, Texas and the surrounding areas including: McKinney, Lewisville, Plano, Grapevine, Carrollton, Richardson, Garland, Dallas and more.
If you need roofing or gutter work in these areas, request a free quote from Elevated Roofing at elevatedroofing.com/contact/ or by calling 469-305-0010.
About Elevated Roofing:
Elevated Roofing provides the assistance you need to repair roofing problems quickly and easily or provide full roof replacement. If you are looking for a Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney area roofing company, take a look at our website to learn about the services we offer or call (469) 305-0010 today to schedule a free roof inspection.
Roofing Repair Frisco TX
Elevated Roofing, LLC
15222 King Road, Suite 402
Frisco, Texas 75034
469-305-0010
Rachel Thomas
MarketCrest
4696611040
email us here