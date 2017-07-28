REGISTER NOW: 2017 RNA Annual Conference examines religion, politics, Bible Belt
September 7–9 // Nashville // Gaylord Opryland ResortCOLUMBIA, MO, USA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith and public life headlines have dominated news cycles in the last year as a new administration sparked debates surrounding religious freedom, immigration, climate change and environmental issues, separation of church and state, among others. Join the Religion News Association to dissect these issues and more at its 68th Annual Conference Sept. 7–9, 2017, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville. All are welcome.
PROGRAM
Among this year's topics and special events:
- Covering Religious Hate in Trump's America
- Faith & Fossil Fuels
- The Future of the Bible Belt
- Pitch Perfect: Tips for Freelancers & Editors Who Need Them
- Beer & Hymns: The Role of Music in Faith
- Religious Freedom for All? Under-the-Radar Conflicts Between Faith & Law
- Reporting on LGBTQI+ Rights & Religion in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Walking tour of downtown Nashville religious sites
>> SEE FULL SKED
HOW TO REGISTER
Attendees should register online for the conference and reserve rooms in RNA's discounted hotel block no later than August 13. Those who stay at the conference hotel can save up to $300 on registration. RNA members receive an additional $200 off registration fees (TIP: request a promo code to join RNA and save 50 percent on 2017 dues, plus $200 on registration).
View all conference tickets and pricing: http://www.rna.org/page/Conf_Cost
CONFERENCE HOTEL
RNA has negotiated a special rate of $209 plus tax at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville. The deadline to reserve rooms in RNA’s block is Aug. 13.
To learn more about this year’s conference, visit: http://www.RNA.org/RNA2017
EXHIBITS & SPONSORSHIPS
RNA also welcomes organizations who wish to connect with religion reporters to share story ideas, experts, tools and resources, and other materials. Contact Wendy Gustofson, Wendy@RNA.org, for exhibitor, advertising and sponsorship opportunities.
