Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Construction Worker in Louisiana With Mesothelioma to Call Them for Instant Access to The Most Skilled Lawyers for Compensation

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in helping former construction workers or skilled trades workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma with a specific emphasis on making certain these types of people receive the very best possible financial compensation. As they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 the key to receiving the very best possible mesothelioma compensation settlement is having the nation's very best mesothelioma attorneys assisting on the compensation claim.

The Center says, “What makes Louisiana unique is asbestos was used on almost every type of building in the state built prior to 1980. This includes commercial buildings and military installations along with refineries, and oil exploration facilities. Every imaginable type of construction worker in Louisiana could have had heavy to very heavy exposure to asbestos prior to 1980. These types of workers in Louisiana would have included:

* “Carpenters

* “Electricians

* “Plumbers

* “Welders

* “Pipefitters

* “Insulators

* “Roofers

"As we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 these types of people with mesothelioma in Louisiana can receive significant financial compensation if they were exposed to asbestos as a construction or skilled trades worker."

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact the following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world. Ochsner Cancer Institute New Orleans: http://www.louisianacancercenter.org/research/partners/ochsner/

According to the CDC the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you call us at 800-714-0303, we will see to it that you have instant access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys, who consistently get the best possible financial compensation results for their clients."

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html



