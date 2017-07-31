Auto/Mate Presents "Team, Meet Technology. Technology, Meet Team" in an Automotive News Webinar
"In a dealership your team includes your employees and possibly your customers and vendors. Together you all use your technology to communicate and manage," said Esposito. "This webinar will explore the use of technology such as your DMS, CRM and other third-party integrations, and how they can be used to improve team performance."
Esposito will review the importance of using dashboards to measure your team's progress, predict future events and to set a course of action. He will also discuss how achieving KPIs can be used as a method for supporting a culture that celebrates and recognizes success. Additionally, webinar attendees will learn how to encourage employees to utilize your dealership's technology to its fullest potential.
Phil Nussel, Online Editor at Automotive News, will moderate the webinar where attendees will learn how to:
• Use your DMS for reporting best practices
• Self-manage productivity and progress
• Improve education and training to empower employees
Esposito's webinar is FREE for dealership personnel to attend and is scheduled for Thursday, August 10th at 2:00 p.m. EST. To register, click here. For more information, visit www.automate.com or call 877-829-7020
