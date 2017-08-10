Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maryland To Call Them About for Direct Access to The Nation’s Top Lawyers for Compensation

Don’t put off starting your mesothelioma compensation claim if you have been diagnosed with this rare cancer” — Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If we had one extremely vital tip for a US Navy Veteran in Maryland who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family it would be call us first at 800-714-0303 so you are talking directly to some of the nation's very best mesothelioma attorneys-who consistently get the best compensation results for their clients."

Maryland is home to the US Naval Academy, the National Naval Medical Center and adjacent to numerous naval facilities in Washington, DC. A significant number-of US Navy Veterans attended the US Naval Academy or they did one or more than one tour of DC while living in Maryland. Up until about 1990 Baltimore had a shipyard that built or repaired navy ships. The US Naval Academy graduates about a 1000 US Naval Officers each year. Many of these officers were exposed to asbestos if they served in the US Navy prior to 1990.

Vital Financial Compensation Tip for a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maryland from the Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center: "Many US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma become confused about mesothelioma compensation that may involve suing the United States Navy. Please call us at 800-714-0303. Mesothelioma compensation claims/litigation is focused on the companies that supplied equipment, pumps, insulation or other material that contained asbestos. Call us anytime about this and we will try to explain. Don't put off starting your mesothelioma compensation claim if you have been diagnosed with this rare cancer."

The Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center want’s efforts for people with mesothelioma is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Maryland including communities such as Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, or Annapolis.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maryland the Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* National Cancer Institute Bethesda, Maryland: http://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment.

* Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Maryland: http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center/

* University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center Baltimore, Maryland:

http://umm.edu/programs/cancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maryland include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

The Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Before you hire a mesothelioma attorney please call us at 866-714-6466, and compare the qualifications of who we consider to be the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys to any other lawyer, or law firm. When it comes to obtaining the best mesothelioma compensation settlement, the quality of the attorney matters, as we would like to explain anytime."

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html