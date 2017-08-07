Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Nuclear Navy Veteran or an Energy Worker With Mesothelioma In Virginia To Call Anytime About The Best Attorneys and Better Compensation

US Navy Veterans or power plant workers in Virginia should get the best possible financial compensation if they have been diagnosed with mesothelioma” — Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “We specialize in assisting US Navy Veterans and or energy workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. As we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 to get the best possible financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure it is so vital you retain the services of the nation’s top mesothelioma attorneys.

“This is especially true if we are talking about a US Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, a nuclear submarine, a nuclear power plant, or a gas or electric utility in Virginia.” http://Virginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Center fears that most people with mesothelioma in Virginia will not get properly compensated because they hired inexperienced lawyers. Virginia is unique when it comes to energy because it has two very powerful nuclear power plants and it has one of the few shipyards in the world that can refuel a nuclear aircraft carrier or a nuclear submarine.

The Center says, “US Navy Veterans or power plant workers in Virginia should get the best possible financial compensation if they have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. This is especially true if the Veteran was exposed to asbestos in the engine room/propulsion center of an aircraft carrier or a Los Angeles/Ohio Class nuclear submarine while the carrier/submarine was in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

“Civilian nuclear power plant hydro-electric power plant workers in Virginia with mesothelioma probably come in at the top of the list when it comes to mesothelioma compensation potential-again with the caveat being they need to have the nation’s most skilled lawyers working on their compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” http://Virginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Virginia including communities such as Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, or Portsmouth.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Virginia the Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Massey Cancer Center Richmond, Virginia: https://www.massey.vcu.edu/

* University of Virginia Cancer Center Charlottesville, Virginia: http://cancer.uvahealth.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Virginia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Virginia is home to the largest US Navy base in the United States, as well as one of the world’s largest shipyards. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Virginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

The Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “If you call us at 800-714-0303, we will see to it that you have instant access to the nation’s most skilled mesothelioma attorneys, who consistently get the best possible financial compensation results for their clients.” http://Virginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html