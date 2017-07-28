Worldwide Insomnia Industry is Expected to Grow CAGR 4.5 % during Forecast Period of 2023

Insomnia Market Research Report by types of therapy ,by drug formulation (Capsules, Tablet)by type of diseases(poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance)to2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. It was estimated that approximately 30 -35% of global population is suffering from this disorder. Disturbance in sleep frequently awaking or difficulty in returning to sleep after awaking are the major complication in insomnia. Treatment of insomnia is given on the basis of the condition or severity of disease. Low dose of antidepressant and no benzodiazepine are normally administer. Increasing social stress, more workload and thinking about future are the major reasons for increasing symptoms like insomnia. Women are more likely to suffer from this disorder. Global insomnia market is growing at a steady rate during past few years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in coming future. Insomnia drug have found its application in treatment of other diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson disease which has help to boost the market of insomnia. The insomnia market is hampered due to patient expiry of Sunovion in 2014 which was a top selling insomnia drug. However the new launches of product like Belsomra by Merck & Co. Inc and E-2006 by Eisai Co. will help to increase the market in coming future. The major driving factor for the insomnia market are increasing number of mental disorder, increase in patient suffering from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, increasing workload and stress. Lack of awareness and education, and challenge to provide a cheap drugs compare with other brand can be responsible hampering the market growth.

Get a sample copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/545 .

Global Insomnia market is segmented into four geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Due to increasing number mental and psychological disorder insomnia market has got fuel for the development. Global insomnia market is dominated by North America. US accounts the biggest market in the world which is followed by Japan. It was estimated the insomnia market in Japan will reach to 400.4 million till 2023.

Global Insomnia Market has been segmented on the basis of types of therapy which comprises Pharmacological therapy which is further sub segmented into benzodiazepines, non-benzodiazepines, melatonin receptor agonists and other. Non Pharmacological therapy which is sub segmented into Relaxation therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Sleep Hygiene Education, Stimulus Control, Paradoxical Intention and Other. By drug formulation they are segmented as Capsules, Tablet and others. On the basis of condition of diseases they are poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance and other.

Majority of market is dominated by

• Eisai, Co. (Japan)

• Pfizer, Inc. (US)

• Merck & Co Inc (US)

• Sanofi (France)

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan)

• Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc (US)

• Pernix Therapeutics (US)

• Purdue Pharma L.P. (US)

• Consumer Healthcare Inc. (Canada)

• Dainippon Sumitomo (Japan)

• ECR Pharmaceuticals (US)

• Flynn Pharma (UK)

• Johnson & Johnson (US)

• Astellas (UK)

• Biocodex S A (France)

• Neurim (Switzerland)

• SkyePharma (UK),

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Browse Complete Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/insomnia-market-545 .

Study Objectives Global Insomnia Market Research Report

• To provide the Detail Overview of parent market.

• To provide In-depth market segmentation and sub segmentations.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide Competitive landscape and key players in the market.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global insomnia market.

Intended Audience

• Manufacturing and packaging industries.

• Insomnia devices and drug manufacturers

• Insomnia devices and drug suppliers

• Biotechnology Companies

• Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Laboratories

• Medical Research Institutes

Get a discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/545 .

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

4.6 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5. GLOBAL INSOMNIA MARKET, BY TYPES OF THERAPY

5.1 PHARMACOLOGICAL THERAPY

5.1.1 BENZODIAZEPINES

5.1.2 NON-BENZODIAZEPINES

5.1.3 MELATONIN RECEPTOR AGONISTS

5.1.4 OTHER

5.2 NON PHARMACOLOGICAL THERAPY

5.2.1 RELAXATION THERAPY

5.2.2 COGNITIVE BEHAVIORAL THERAPY

5.2.3 SLEEP HYGIENE EDUCATION

5.2.4 STIMULUS CONTRO

5.2.5 PARADOXICAL INTENTION

5.2.6 OTHER

6. GLOBAL INSOMNIA MARKET, BY DRUG FORMULATION

6.1 CAPSULES

6.2 TABLET

6.3 OTHERS.

7. GLOBAL INSOMNIA MARKET, BY DISEASES CONDITION

7.1 POOR QUALITY OF SLEEP

7.2 SLEEP MAINTENANCE

7.3 OTHER.

8. GLOBAL INSOMNIA MARKET, BY REGION

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 CANADA

8.3 EUROPE

8.3.1 WESTERN EUROPE

8.3.1.1 GERMANY

8.3.1.2 FRANCE

8.3.1.3 ITALY

8.3.1.3 SPAIN

8.3.1.5 UK

8.3.1.6 REST OF WESTERN EUROPE

8.3.2 EASTERN EUROPE

8.4 ASIA

8.4.1 JAPAN

8.4.2 CHINA

8.4.3 INDIA

8.4.4 AUSTRALIA

8.4.5 REPUBLIC OF KOREA

8.5 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

8.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 MAJOR STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY MARKET PLAYERS

8.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 MERGER & ACQUISITION

10 COMPANY PROFILE

10.1 EISAI, CO.

10.1.1 OVERVIEW

10.1.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.1.3 FINANCIALS

10.1.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.2 MERCK & CO INC

10.2.1 OVERVIEW

10.2.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.2.3 FINANCIALS

10.2.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.3 SANOFI

10.3.1 OVERVIEW

10.3.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.3.3 FINANCIALS

10.3.4 STRATEGY

10.3.5 KEY DEVELOPMENT

10.4 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

10.4.1 OVERVIEW

10.4.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.4.3 FINANCIALS

10.4.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.5 PFIZER, INC.

10.5.1 OVERVIEW

10.5.2 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

10.5.3 FINANCIALS

10.5.4 KEY DEVELOPMENTS

10.6 OTHERS

