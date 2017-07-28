Global Activity Tracker Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2022
Activity Tracker Market
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Activity Tracker Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends,Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.
PUNE, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activity Tracker Market:
Executive Summary
This report splits Activity Tracker By Activity Type, By Price, By Device Features, By Display Type, By Sports Activity. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Activity Tracker industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Major Companies of Activity Tracker
MI(China)
Huawei(China)
YUNMAI(China)
Withings(France)
Sony(Japan)
Buyee(Japan)
Lifesense(China)
LAKALA(China)
Apple(United States)
Lifesense(China)
PICOOC(China)
NIKE(United States)
Nuband(United Kingdom)
Pivotal Living(Germany)
Polar(United States)
Skagen(Denmark)
Microsoft(United States)
Soleus(United Kingdom)
VTech(China)
Wellograph(Germany)
Jawbone(United States)
Kate Spade New York(United States)
LeapFrog(United States)
LifeTrak(United States)
Lumo BodyTech(United States)
Magellan(United States)
Michael Kors(United States)
Moikit(China)
Bodivis(China)
PHICOMM(China)
Yolanda(China)
Sleepace(China)
Himama(China)
Aigo(China)
Aiyabrush(China)
LERAVANu(United States)
MAaidebar(United Kingdom)
MOEBER(China)
Hanvon(China)
FITSLEEP(Japan)
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613591-global-activity-tracker-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022
Main Regions
United States
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Main Product Type
Activity Tracker Market, By Activity Type
Running
Outdoor Lifestyle
Exercise & Fitness
Swimming
Camping & Hiking
Soccer
Tennis
Activity Tracker Market, By Price
Under $25
$25 to $50
$50 to $100
$100 to $200
$200 & Above
Activity Tracker Market, By Device Features
Calorie Tracker
Continuous Heart Rate Monitor
Distance Tracking
Elevation Tracker
Fitness Tracker
Location Tracking
Multisport Tracking
Activity Tracker Market, By Display Type
LCD
Touch Display
Others
Activity Tracker Market, By Sports Activity
Running
Outdoor Lifestyle
Fitness
Swimming
Hiking
Track & Field
Triathlon
Soccer
Tennis
Main Applications
Healthcare
Training
Heart Rate Monitoring
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1613591-global-activity-tracker-detailed-analysis-report-2017-2022
Table of Contents
Chapter One Activity Tracker Market Overview
1.1 Global Activity Tracker Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022
1.2 Activity Tracker, By Activity Type 2012-2022
1.2.1 Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share By Activity Type 2012-2022
1.2.2 Global Activity Tracker Revenue Market Share By Activity Type 2012-2022
1.2.3 Global Activity Tracker Price By Activity Type 2012-2022
1.2.4 Running
1.2.5 Outdoor Lifestyle
1.2.6 Exercise & Fitness
1.2.7 Swimming
1.2.8 Camping & Hiking
1.2.9 Soccer
1.2.10 Tennis
1.3 Activity Tracker, By Price 2012-2022
1.3.1 Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share By Price 2012-2022
1.3.2 Global Activity Tracker Revenue Market Share By Price 2012-2022
1.3.3 Global Activity Tracker Price By Price 2012-2022
1.3.4 Under $25
1.3.5 $25 to $50
1.3.6 $50 to $100
1.3.7 $100 to $200
1.3.8 $200 & Above
1.4 Activity Tracker, By Device Features 2012-2022
1.4.1 Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share By Device Features 2012-2022
1.4.2 Global Activity Tracker Revenue Market Share By Device Features 2012-2022
1.4.3 Global Activity Tracker Price By Device Features 2012-2022
1.4.4 Calorie Tracker
1.4.5 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor
1.4.6 Distance Tracking
1.4.7 Elevation Tracker
1.4.8 Fitness Tracker
1.4.9 Location Tracking
1.4.10 Multisport Tracking
1.5 Activity Tracker, By Display Type 2012-2022
1.5.1 Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share By Display Type 2012-2022
1.5.2 Global Activity Tracker Revenue Market Share By Display Type 2012-2022
1.5.3 Global Activity Tracker Price By Display Type 2012-2022
1.5.4 LCD
1.5.5 Touch Display
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Activity Tracker, By Sports Activity 2012-2022
1.6.1 Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share By Sports Activity 2012-2022
1.6.2 Global Activity Tracker Revenue Market Share By Sports Activity 2012-2022
1.6.3 Global Activity Tracker Price By Sports Activity 2012-2022
1.6.4 Running
1.6.5 Outdoor Lifestyle
1.6.6 Fitness
1.6.7 Swimming
1.6.8 Hiking
1.6.9 Track & Field
1.6.10 Triathlon
1.6.11 Soccer
1.6.12 Tennis
Chapter Two, Activity Tracker by Regions 2012-2022
2.1 Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.2 Global Activity Tracker Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.3 Global Activity Tracker Price by Regions 2012-2022
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.5.1 Germany
2.5.2 United Kingdom
2.5.3 France
2.5.4 Italy
2.5.5 Spain
2.5.6 Russia
2.5.7 Others in Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
2.10 Others
Chapter Three, Activity Tracker by Brands 2012-2022
3.1 Global Activity Tracker Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.2 Global Activity Tracker Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.3 Global Top Brands Activity Tracker Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Brands Activity Tracker Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four, Activity Tracker by Consumer 2012-2022
4.1 Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022
4.2 Healthcare
4.3 Training
4.4 Heart Rate Monitoring
4.5 Consuming Habit and Preference
…
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Activity Tracker Sales Volume (Million Units) Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/Unit) 2012-2022
Figure Global Activity Tracker Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Figure Global Activity Tracker Sales Volume (Million Units) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Table Global Activity Tracker Sales (Million Units) By Activity Type (2012-2022)
Table Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share By Activity Type (2012-2022)
Figure Global Activity Tracker Sales Market Share By Activity Type in 2016
Table Global Activity Tracker Revenue (Million USD) By Activity Type (2012-2022)
Table Global Activity Tracker Revenue Market Share By Activity Type (2012-2022)
Figure Global Activity Tracker Revenue Market Share By Activity Type in 2016
Table Global Activity Tracker Price (USD/Unit) By Activity Type (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Running Activity Tracker Products List
Figure Global Running Activity Tracker Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Outdoor Lifestyle Activity Tracker Products List
Figure Global Outdoor Lifestyle Activity Tracker Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Exercise & Fitness Activity Tracker Products List
Figure Global Exercise & Fitness Activity Tracker Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Swimming Activity Tracker Products List
Figure Global Swimming Activity Tracker Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Camping & Hiking Activity Tracker Products List
Figure Global Camping & Hiking Activity Tracker Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
…CONTINUED
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1613591
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here