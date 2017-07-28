Global Wastewater Pump Market Analysis By Technology, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Wastewater Pump Market

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Wastewater Pump Market; By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China and India)

Rising industrial production and growing population has increased the demand of Wastewater Pumps; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including the high cost of pumps and lack of awareness about the wastewater re-use. Further, advancement in the variable frequency drive technologies will going to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, many leading manufacturing companies are dedicated in developing the wastewater treatment technologies, with the major focus on to reduce the cost and increasing efficiency. Variable Frequency Drives and Vortex Impeller designs has also been started to further simplify the failure in the pumping system and reducing the risk of blocking and leakage. Apart from using the wastewater pumps for treatment plants, water reclamation and resource recovery stations have also raised the demand of pumps in developed and emerging nations.

According to Analytics research report, “Global Wastewater Pump Market: Analysis By Technology, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022) - By Technology (Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps), By Application (Municipal Wastewater, Industrial Wastewater, Flood Control, Agriculture, Others)” global market is projected to display a moderate growth represented by a CAGR of 4.85% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in the industrial waste and chemical effluents production, rising population in cities, government regulations to use efficient and corrosion resistive pumps and growing advancements in the pumping technology. The centrifugal pumps are rising at a higher rate due its extremely dynamic performance characteristics, thereby gradually taking over the entire wastewater applications areas. Among the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the total wastewater pump market in 2016 and again is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the growing economies in China and India with the largest population, emerging industries and new infrastructure built.

The report titled Global Wastewater Pump Market: Analysis By Technology, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022) - By Technology (Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps), By Application (Municipal Wastewater , Industrial Wastewater, Flood Control, Agriculture, Others)has covered and analysed the potential of Global Wastewater Pump Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global wastewater pump market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Global Wastewater Pump Market

By Technology - Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps

By Application - Municipal Wastewater, Industrial Wastewater, Flood Control, Agriculture, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Wastewater Pump Market

Country Analysis - US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China and India (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Wastewater Pump Market

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players manufacturing Wastewater Pump, By Technology

Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players manufacturing Wastewater Pump, By Application

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - WILO AG., SPP Pumps, SULZER Pumps, Grundfos Pump Co., KSB Inc., ITT, General Electric, CRI Pumps, Xylem

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

