Radiology Information System Market Poised to Cross USD 901.8 Million Revenue by 2022

Radiology Information System (RIS) Market by Type (Integrated and Standalone RIS), Deployment Mode (Web-Based), End User (Hospitals) - Forecast to 2022

Key Players in market are Siemens Healthcare AG, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, MedInformatix, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Forecast:

Market Research Future has a Half Cooked Research Report on Global Radiology Information System (RIS) Market. The Global Market for Radiology Information System (RIS) is growing continuously and expected to reach USD 901.8 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Players for Radiology Information System:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe. Some of them are mentioned below:

• Siemens Healthcare AG

• GE Healthcare

• Epic Systems Corporation

• MedInformatix, Inc.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Merge Healthcare Incorporated

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• McKesson Corporation

Market Overview and Drivers:

The global Radiology Information System (RIS) market has been evaluated as moderately growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Radiology information system (RIS) has various functions such as patient management, appointment scheduling, image tracking, result reporting, billing etc. Radiology information system (RIS) is very useful in maintaining the record. Like any other industry, healthcare industry is going through digital transformation. Due to digital transformation, medical professionals, hospitals and other healthcare institutions are converting their record from paper to a digital format. Hospitals and other healthcare institutions need to maintain the huge amount of data which they deal day to day. Different data such as medical record, patient details, medical history, material management, financial data etc. are very critical. Radiology information system (RIS) provides safe and sophisticated solution to maintain this data. Increase in consumer awareness is driving the market growth which expected to grow in same pace in near future. Radiology Information System (RIS) device manufacturers trying to make more advance, accurate and innovative device to provide desirable solution. Global radiology information system (RIS) market is segment into three major segments and its sub-segments such as based on type, based on deployment mode and based on end user. North America is the largest market for Radiology information system while Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing.

Regional Segment Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, Radiology Information System (RIS) market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Considering the global scenario of the market, North America comprise largest market share in global Radiology Information System (RIS) market. Moreover the European market is also growing continuously. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace and rapidly in the Radiology Information System (RIS) segment during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region are likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Radiology Information System (RIS) Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of integrated RIS and standalone RIS. On the basis of Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and others. On the basis of Component, the market segmented into Software, hardware, services, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, research laboratories, healthcare institutes, and others.

