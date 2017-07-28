PUNE, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Iron And Steel Enterprise Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2017-2022”.



This report splits Iron And Steel Enterprise market By Quality, By Forming Method Classification, By Chemical Composition, which shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details.



This report focus China market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

BAOWU(CN)

HBIS(CN)

SHAGANG(CN)

ANSTEEL(CN)

SHOUGANG(CN)

TISCO(CN)

ShanSteel(CN)

MASTEEL(CN)

BXSSTEEL(CN)

JISCO(CN)

BAOGANG GROUP(CN)

VALINSTEEL(CN)

NISCO(CN)

RIZHAOTEEEL(CN)

ZENITH(CN)

LISCO(KR)

POSCO(KR)

Severstal(RF)

NMK(RF)

NLMK(RF)

Eraz(RF)

ZSMK(RF)

NSSC(JP)

SUMITOMO(JP)

JFE(JP)

Voestalpine(Austia)

NUE(US)

Gerdau(Brazil)

Key Regions

First-tier Cities

Beijing

Shanghai

Guangzhou

Shenzhen

Second-tier Cities

Chengdu

Hangzhou

Wuhan

Tianjin

Nanjing

Chongqing

Xi'an

Qingdao

Shenyang

Dalian

Xiamen

Suzhou

Ningbo

Wuxi

Third-tier Cities

Fourth-tier Cities

Other Regions

Main Product Type

Iron And Steel Enterprise Market, by Quality

Ordinary Steel

High Quality Steel

Iron And Steel Enterprise Market, by Forming Method Classification

Forged Steel

Cast Steel

Hot-Rolled Stee

Cold Drawn Steel

Iron And Steel Enterprise Market, by Chemical Composition

Carbon Steel

Low Carbon Steel

Medium Carbon Steel

Main Applications

Military Field

Aerospace Industry

Civil Field

New Energy Vehicles

