Future of Foodservice India Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

"India - The Future of Foodservice to 2020, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Indian foodservice market over the next five years (2015-2020) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

The Indian profit sector foodservice market is forecast to experience a slight acceleration in sales value growth to 2020, set to rise at a very strong CAGR of 10.5%. The Indian foodservice market is also heavily fragmented, even in the traditionally more consolidated QSR channel, where the thirteen largest chain operators only generated a combined 4.1% of total sales value in the channel in 2015. Despite the country's healthy economic growth and improving standards of living, half of Indian households still earned under USD$10,000 in 2016. It therefore remains crucial for operators to accommodate these consumers’ limited spending power. Although the Indian foodservice market is heavily fragmented, consumers across channels express a strong preference for chain operators, primarily due to the higher standards of quality and hygiene that they offer. Considerable growth opportunities therefore exist for chain operators across all four key channels looking to expand their networks in the country’s densely populated cities.

- The trend towards “ultra convenience” among young, tech-savvy and increasingly time-pressed urban consumers, along with advancements in mobile technology and the growing prevalence of online ordering sites (Zomato, Swiggy, FoodPanda, Grofers) will drive exceptionally strong revenue growth in India's takeaway market to 2020, far outpacing growth from dine-in.

- Indian consumers value the availability of varied flavors and cuisines. The success of home-grown Goli Vada Pav and multinational chains’ ongoing efforts to customize menus to match regional tastes and cuisines however indicate a lasting popularity of local delicacies, especially when made available in a convenient, on-the-go format.

- The foodservice market in India is highly fragmented, with independents generating the vast majority of revenue. Chains will however grow at a faster rate to 2020, partially through incoporating elements of localism and authenticity that are traditionally perceived as the cornerstone of independents’ offerings.

