Global Eye Tracking Systems 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Summary

Global Eye Tracking Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Tobii AB (Sweden)

SR Research Ltd. (Canada)

Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia)

EyeTracking Inc. (US)

Ergoneers GmbH (Germany)

PRS IN VIVO (US)

Lumen Research Ltd. (UK)

Sensomotoric Instruments GmbH (Apple Inc.)

Lc Technologies, Inc

Eyetech Digital Systems, Inc

Sr Research Ltd

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Eye Tracking Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Tracking Type

Remote Eye Tracking

Mobile Eye Tracking

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Eye Tracking Systems for each application, including

Retail & Advertisement

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare and Research Labs

Government, Defense, and Aerospace

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Table of Contents

Global Eye Tracking Systems Market Research Report 2017

1 Eye Tracking Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eye Tracking Systems

1.2 Eye Tracking Systems Segment By Tracking Type

1.2.1 Global Eye Tracking Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Tracking Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Eye Tracking Systems Production Market Share By Tracking Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Remote Eye Tracking

1.2.4 Mobile Eye Tracking

1.3 Eye Tracking Systems Segment By Offering

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Global Eye Tracking Systems Segment by Application

1.4.1 Eye Tracking Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Retail & Advertisement

1.4.3 Consumer Electronics

1.4.4 Healthcare and Research Labs

1.4.5 Government, Defense, and Aerospace

1.4.6 Automotive and Transportation

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Global Eye Tracking Systems Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Eye Tracking Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Eye Tracking Systems (2012-2022)

1.6.1 Global Eye Tracking Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.6.2 Global Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Eye Tracking Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Tobii AB (Sweden)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Tobii AB (Sweden) Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 SR Research Ltd. (Canada)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 SR Research Ltd. (Canada) Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia) Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 EyeTracking Inc. (US)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 EyeTracking Inc. (US) Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Ergoneers GmbH (Germany)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Ergoneers GmbH (Germany) Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 PRS IN VIVO (US)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 PRS IN VIVO (US) Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Lumen Research Ltd. (UK)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Lumen Research Ltd. (UK) Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Sensomotoric Instruments GmbH (Apple Inc.)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Sensomotoric Instruments GmbH (Apple Inc.) Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Lc Technologies, Inc

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Lc Technologies, Inc Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Eyetech Digital Systems, Inc

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Eye Tracking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Eyetech Digital Systems, Inc Eye Tracking Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Sr Research Ltd

