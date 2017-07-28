Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

IoT Professional Services 2017 Global Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“IoT Professional Services 2017 Global Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - to 2022”.

Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market 2017

Executive Summary
This report studies Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Accenture PLC
Atos SE
Capgemini
Cognizant Technology
IBM Corporation
Infosys Limited
NTT DATA Corporation
Tata Consultancy Services
Tech Mahindra
Wipro Limited


Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
IoT Consulting Services
Technology Consulting Services
Business Consulting Services
Operational Consulting Services
Others

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services in each application, can be divided into
Smart Buildings
Smart Manufacturing
Smart Transport and Logistics
Smart Healthcare
Smart Retail
Smart Energy


Table of Contents

7 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Accenture PLC
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Product Type, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 IoT Consulting Services
7.1.2.2 Technology Consulting Services
7.1.3 Accenture PLC Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Atos SE
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Product Type, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 IoT Consulting Services
7.2.2.2 Technology Consulting Services
7.2.3 Atos SE Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Capgemini
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Product Type, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 IoT Consulting Services
7.3.2.2 Technology Consulting Services
7.3.3 Capgemini Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Cognizant Technology
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Product Type, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 IoT Consulting Services
7.4.2.2 Technology Consulting Services
7.4.3 Cognizant Technology Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 IBM Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Product Type, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 IoT Consulting Services
7.5.2.2 Technology Consulting Services
7.5.3 IBM Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Infosys Limited
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Product Type, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 IoT Consulting Services
7.6.2.2 Technology Consulting Services
..…..Continued

