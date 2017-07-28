Global Sports Shoes 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Summary
Global Sports Shoes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Nike
Adidas
UA
Mizuno
Puma
Umbro
Kappa
New Balance
Kswiss
Asics
Converse(Nike)
Skecher
Merrell
Vans
Columbia
Vibram
Keen
Li-Ning
Anta
Xtep
361°
Peak
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sports Shoes in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Action Controlling Type
Damping Padded Type
Stabilization Type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sports Shoes for each application, including
Usually Exercises Application
Competition Application
Other Applications
Table of Contents
Global Sports Shoes Market Research Report 2017
1 Sports Shoes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Shoes
1.2 Sports Shoes Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Action Controlling Type
1.2.4 Damping Padded Type
1.2.5 Stabilization Type
1.3 Global Sports Shoes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sports Shoes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Usually Exercises Application
1.3.3 Competition Application
1.3.4 Other Applications
1.4 Global Sports Shoes Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Shoes (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Sports Shoes Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
.…
7 Global Sports Shoes Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Nike
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Nike Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Adidas
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Adidas Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 UA
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 UA Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Mizuno
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Mizuno Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Puma
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Puma Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Umbro
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Umbro Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Kappa
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Kappa Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 New Balance
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 New Balance Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Kswiss
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Kswiss Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Asics
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Sports Shoes Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Asics Sports Shoes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Converse(Nike)
7.12 Skecher
7.13 Merrell
7.14 Vans
7.15 Columbia
7.16 Vibram
7.17 Keen
7.18 Li-Ning
7.19 Anta
7.20 Xtep
7.21 361°
7.22 Peak
Continued....
