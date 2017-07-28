Global Industrial Air Compressor Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Industrial Air Compressor -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Air Compressor Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Industrial Air Compressor -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

The industrial air compressor market is projected to witness a steady growth rate of 6.4% during the forecasted period 2016-2022. Growth of cross border oil & gas network along with rising demand for efficient and advanced air compressors are the key factors driving the global industrial air compressor market. One of the finest examples of cross border oil & gas network is TAPI pipeline. India have always been seen as the key interesting party for sourcing gas via cross border pipelines from countries such as Iran, Turkmenistan and other Middle-East countries. The TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) is primarily proposed for transporting Caspian Sea’s natural gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan into the Pakistan and lastly to India by covering around 1680 km. The four countries are expected to form a consortium that would build as well as operate the pipeline. This project is estimated to be completed by 2017-2018. Oil and gas industry being the key end user industry of industrial air compressors is expected to gain advantage through these emerging projects. Along with it, increasing energy consumption across the globe further propels the market growth of industrial air compressor market. As per the International Energy Outlook 2016, released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated that the global energy consumption will rise by 48% during 2012-2040.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1509615-global-industrial-air-compressor-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2022

Generally, industrial air compressors are deployed to increase the pressure by converting power into potential energy which is then stored as pressurized air. In turn this pressurized air is being used to compress gas for transport, to power pneumatic tools, packaging, cutting & welding, cooling and other among others. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies like China and India has acted as a major potential growth booster for the global industrial air compressor market. Declining LnG imports in South Korea & Japan and strict quality standards are projected to hamper the growth of the global market in the coming years. Although, growing awareness for energy saving and rising demand for eco-friendly compressors are expected to create growth opportunities for the global market.

Geographical Insights

Global Industrial Air Compressor market can further be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. In 2016, Asia Pacific leads the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to be the fastest growing region over the projected period. New & proactive policy reforms supporting growth of manufacturing sector coupled with high growth in the food & beverages, power generation and pharmaceutical sectors are the key factors backing the growth of the regional market. In 2014, India’s energy consumption raised by 7.1% i.e. stating an all-time high and contributing for around 34.7% of the global consumption increment during the same period.

Countries such as the U.S., Germany, U.K and France are in renewable and cleaner power generation methods. This has resulted in the decrease in demand for air compressors within the power generation sector. Europe and North America are projected to decrease due to saturation in end-user industries. Widespread financial crisis as well as economic slowdown within Europe has negatively impacted the demand for industrial air compressor in the region. Moreover, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Latin America is projected to witness significant growth rate due to rising awareness for eco-friendly friendly products coupled with changing regulatory scenario.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the industrial air compressor market include Gardner Denver, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, GE Oil & Gas, Siemens AG, RIX Industries, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Market players are making constant attempts to penetrate emerging markets. Along with it, mergers & acquisitions, contracts & agreements, new product launches and geographical expansion are the major strategies adopted by the market players to strengthen their market share in the global industrial air compressor market. On January 2017, Atlas Copco AB completed the acquisition of business of HB Kompressoren Druckluft-und Industrietechnik GmbH. The acquired company is the German distributor as well as service provider of industrial air compressor and associated systems. This acquisition is projected to strengthen the position of Atlas Copco AB in Germany as well as enhance the distribution system of industrial air compressor.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1509615-global-industrial-air-compressor-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2022

Market Segmentation:

• Industrial Air Compressor Market by Verticals

o Power generation

o Food & beverage

o Oil & gas

o Manufacturing

o Chemical & petrochemicals

o Others

• Industrial Air Compressor Market by Seal Type

o Oil free air compressor

o Lubricated air compressor

• Industrial Air Compressor Market by Product Type

o Dynamic displacement compressor

o Axial compressor

o Centrifugal compressor

o Positive displacement

o Rotary compressor

o Reciprocating compressor

• Industrial Air Compressor Market by Output Power

o 0kw-50kw

o 50kw-250kw

o 250kw-500kw

o Above 500kw

• Industrial Air Compressor Market by maximum pressure

o 0-20 bar

o 20-100 bar

o Above 100 bar

Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global industrial air compressor market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global industrial air compressor market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global industrial air compressor market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of researched revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1509615

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

