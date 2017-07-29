Modified Starches Market Projected To Witness a Rapid Growth and CAGR of 4.22% Foresight to 2022

Modified Starches Market - with respect to source (corn, wheat), form (powder, liquid, and gel) Application {Food & Beverages) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Market Overview

Modified starches are starch derivatives which are prepared from processing modified starches. Modified starches have better functionality in terms of solubility with cold water, stable viscosity with variations of temperature, hot fluidity and constant stability. Modified starches finds its application in the food industry (microwaveable ready meals, powdered soups, jams, and others.) and in the pulp and paper industry particularly in corrugated cardboard and paper to improve paper strength, surface appearance and others. There is rise in demand from the corrugation & paper making industry. The increasing cost of cellulose pulp has encouraged paper producers to make a rational choice and look at lower cost fillers. These fillers often require special modified starches to bind them to the pulp used in making boxes and paper. Starches are used in textile and laundry so as to give a finishing touch to the end products. Thus due to growing demand from various end users, globally the market for modified starches is estimated to grow at the rate of about 4.22% from 2016 to 2022.

Competitive Analysis-

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in modified starches, multiple product launch by modified starches market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

• Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

• Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

• Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

• Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.)

• Roquette Frères (France)

The Global Modified Starches Market is mainly occupied by some key manufacturers. The competitive environment in this market is estimated to increase, with an increase in product portfolio from current key players. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

Market Forecast

With rising disposable income, increasing urbanization and growing application of modified starches, the modified starches market will continue to grow at a higher rate. Modification improves the characteristics of starches particularly in particular role such as to improve water holding capacity, heat resistant, strengthening its binding and better-quality thickening agent which are extensively used in various food application. These factors will play a key role in the growth of modified starches market at the CAGR of 4.22% during 2016-2022.

By Application Analysis-

The starch bio-degradable plastic is a good barrier to oxygen in dry state. This plastic is generally used for wrapping fast food items and planting pots for agriculture purposes and others. Furthermore, starch-based adhesives are extensively used in the bag industry, specifically formulated to make corrugating adhesives moisture resistance, is used in making corrugated boxes. Modified starches are extensively used as glazing agent in fabric industry, so as to give a finishing touch to the product. Miscellaneous applications for starch products includes the use as flocculating agents, anticaking agents, mold-release agents, dusting powder, binders for pharmaceutical products, thickening agents and as raw materials in the production of chemicals and explosives.

Modified starches have remarkable number of uses in a variety of food such as bakeries, snacks, beverages as well as functional food. In functional food, modified starches is used as fat replacer, as texture enhancer, added nutritional properties, high-temperature stability, and flavor and oil encapsulation. Other applications of modified starches are stabilizing agent, emulsifying agent, thickening agent and as freeze-thaw stabilizing agent. Due to huge demand from the food and beverages and non-food industries, will drive the modified starch market in the present as well as in the future.

Regional Analysis

The global modified starches market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this North America has the major market share followed by Asia-Pacific. Europe region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation-

Global Modified Starches Market is segmented by source, form, application and region

