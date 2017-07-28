WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global Dental Water Jet Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022”.

This report studies the Dental Water Jet market, an oral irrigator (also called a dental water jet) is a home dental care device. It uses a stream of pulsating water to remove plaque and food debris between teeth as well as below the gumline. The oral irrigator improves gingival health.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dental Water Jet in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Waterpik

Panasonic

Philips

Oral-B

H2Ofloss

Aquapick

ToiletTree Products

Jetpik

PURSONI

Interplak

Hydro Floss

Matwave

OraTec

Candeon

Risun

Pro-Floss

H2Oral

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Countertop Oral Irrigator

Cordless Oral Irrigator

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home use

Dentistry use

Travel use

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Dental Water Jet market.

Chapter 1, to describe Dental Water Jet Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dental Water Jet, with sales, revenue, and price of Dental Water Jet, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dental Water Jet, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Dental Water Jet Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Countertop Oral Irrigator

1.2.2 Cordless Oral Irrigator

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home use

1.3.2 Dentistry use

1.3.3 Travel use

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Waterpik

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Waterpik Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Panasonic

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Panasonic Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Philips

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Philips Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Oral-B

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Oral-B Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 H2Ofloss

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 H2Ofloss Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Aquapick

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Aquapick Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 ToiletTree Products

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 ToiletTree Products Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Jetpik

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Dental Water Jet Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Jetpik Dental Water Jet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

